OUR VIEW: Bonus plan a positive move

All sports fans love when their team receives a “hometown discount” when a player is signed.

The phrase equates to acknowledgment by the player that their aims are more than mercenary. They like the city, the team’s structure and plan, the fans, and maybe just the life. The point is that budgets did not have to be twisted to accommodate the demands of someone still really wanted by the club.

If your eyebrows lifted at all when you learned Decatur Police are being offered $5,000 employment “bonuses,” then your eyebrows will fly off your forehead when you find that around the country, $20,000 is often the norm, particularly in metro cities. With 60 vacant police positions and rising gun violence, an elected leader in Oakland proposed $50,000 signing bonuses.

Look, in a perfect world, there would be plenty of well-paid police officers, plenty of teachers who didn’t have to pay out-of-pocket for their supplies and plenty of people to work in the service industry. In that perfect world, our tax money would go exactly where we want.

We see those very service industries trumpeting their increased wages. We see retail outlets offering bonuses to promises of, say, year-long employment. If Minneapolis is offering $20,000 bonuses for police officers, that’s every reason for Decatur to make its offer,

In Decatur, for new rookie hires, the money will be paid in two halves. The first half arrives after 14 weeks when they graduate from the police training academy and then, by the one-year mark of their service, they get the second half. And to keep all the bonuses all the new hires must commit to work for the department for at least three years.

Decatur’s starting salaries are just shy of $64,000, plus benefits.

Macon County Sheriff Jim Root is fully staffed, but he can understand the challenge and need for incentives. When Root was hired 25 years ago, he said, there were pools of 300 or 400 applicants chasing maybe 10 or 12 law enforcement jobs in the area. “Now you are seeing 10 or 12 jobs and only seven or eight people apply,” he added.

Root echoes complaints that moves by Illinois lawmakers to chip away at the immunity enjoyed by police opens cops up to being sued for actions they take in good faith on the job.

Decatur should have 148 sworn officers and right now they have around 135. Several new hires are in process but, with rookies, it takes a solid 28 to 30 weeks of academy training and field training before they are considered ready to hit the streets on their own.

