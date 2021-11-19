OUR VIEW: Buffett case raises questions

The revelation of the dismissal of a state official improperly granting certification to Howard Buffett raises more questions than it answers.

The executive inspector general’s office — the state government watchdog — found that Brent Fischer, executive director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, acted wrongly in granting Decatur benefactor Buffett a law enforcement certification to be a police officer. Fischer was fired as a result of the report.

Those uncomfortable with Buffett's ascension in law enforcement and those who have accused Buffett of buying his way into the career are now armed with a "told ya so."

Buffett was appointed Macon County sheriff in 2017 to fill a vacancy created by the retiring Thomas Schneider, serving for 14 months. At the time, sheriffs only had to be a U.S. citizen, live in the county for a year and have no felony record to qualify for the job. Before that, he was a volunteer in the sheriff's office.

Buffett did not run in 2018. He planned a run in 2022, but scrapped the plan in June because a police-standards overhaul signed into law last winter requires elected sheriffs to have completed the basic training course. Buffett said at the time that it was"open to interpretation" whether he met the requirements.

Brent Fischer, executive director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, is not commenting now, but made his position clear earlier. He offered the inspector general several reasons for granting Buffett the waiver, including his previous experience as Macon County sheriff, and the fact that several people lobbied for him. He also said Buffett “had done a lot for the law enforcement community.”

Fischer wrote a letter on Nov. 4 questioning the fairness of the investigation. He said the inspector general failed to “state any established rule, regulation statute, or even norm I somehow violated.”

“The Report points to no factual basis for a finding of any objective legal or ethical standard,” Fischer wrote.

The cynic’s reaction would be, “It's Illinois, why would you expect anything else to happen?” But the question of who lobbied for Buffett and what they said to influence the outcome is also important.

Nothing happening now changes the good Buffett has done in Decatur and Illinois as well as the United States and the world. In Decatur and Macon County alone, Buffett has donated at least $60 million to social programs and community assistance. Among the beneficiaries have been: Community Care Campus, The Dwayne O. Andreas Ag Academy at Decatur public schools, Macon County recycling facility, a prosecutor dedicated to opioid cases in the Macon County State’s Attorney’s Office, Decatur’s neighborhood revitalization project, consultants to evaluate the operations of the Macon County Jail, the Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center, the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur expansion, Dove Inc., the Children's Museum of Illinois, the Law Enforcement Training Center, the Devon Amphitheater in Nelson Park, and many more that we may not even be aware of.

Most recently, Buffett donated $1 million to the WSOY Community Food Drive.

As we wrote in 2017 when Buffett took over as sheriff, “his support of law enforcement is without question, his passion for the profession is palpable and he has nothing to gain financially from such an appointment.”

But we also wrote, “Buffett’s generosity and our community’s collective admiration should not blind us to the need for a transparent process.” The latest information belies transparency.

There is more to the story, and those facts will arrive in due time. In the meanwhile, we should not assume impropriety just because we can imagine it.

