OUR VIEW: Bus issue begs for solution

The situation demands a solution.

But if there were one to be found, it would have been executed by now.

Around the country, schools are battling bus shortages. The problem is troublesome and there are no signs that it’s getting better anytime soon.

How did we get here? A maddening compound of schools being closed because of COVID, bus drivers losing work as a result and debates over vaccinations have all played a part. Believe it or not, Amazon has managed to be blamed as well.

In Decatur, acquiring and hanging on to bus drivers was a challenge before COVID, and pandemic issues continue to cloud the horizon. Vaccine mandates have divided bus drivers as much as they’ve divided the rest of the country.

The complaint hasn’t been widely voiced here yet, but districts in Florida, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have said Amazon has hired away some who previously drove buses.

The fallout leaves kids with lengthy waits for buses if they have a bus available at all. Otherwise, parents are left to their own devices. Children need to be in different buildings. Parents have to scramble and plan transportation the way you’d have to plan a military battle.

Then, parents have to do their work and act as parents as well.

New bus drivers can't be hired on the spot the way retail and fast-food workers can be. They need commercial driver's licenses. Compounding that issue is that like many other places over the past year and a half, departments of motor vehicles have been closed or had limited operations, so people couldn't get their road tests or update their qualifications.

Appearances point to the need for drastic revisions. Transportation policies may need to change. School hours may need to be adjusted. School boundaries might have to be dramatically redrawn.

The issue will not quickly or easily addressed. A problem that continues to grow requires novel and non-traditional resolutions.

