OUR VIEW: Can we afford the coronavirus wait? Or not?
0 comments
OUR VIEW

OUR VIEW: Can we afford the coronavirus wait? Or not?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ALSO DEVELOPING

Regional and political fractures are emerging in many countries over how fast to lift the lid on coronavirus-imposed lockdowns, as worries about economic devastation collide with fears of a second wave of deaths.

French mayors are resisting the government’s call to reopen schools, but Italian governors want Rome to ease lockdown measures faster. In the U.S., meanwhile, a new report on unemployment claims shows the depth of job losses caused by business shutdowns.

WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:

— Many governors across the U.S. are disregarding White House guidelines for safely easing restrictions and letting businesses reopen, an Associated Press analysis found. Those states do not appear to meet one of the key benchmarks set by the White House for loosening up.

— Concern is growing that mixed messages about the seriousness of the pandemic from Mexico’s president and lax enforcement of social distancing are manifesting in what could be a frightening preview as infections begin to peak in Mexico City and its suburbs. Some 20 million people live in close quarters in the Mexican capital, jamming subways and buses, shopping in crowded markets and clustering around street food stalls.

— A new study finds no evidence of benefit from a malaria drug promoted by President Donald Trump, among others, as a treatment for coronavirus infection. Hydroxychloroquine did not lower the risk of dying or needing a breathing tube in a comparison that involved nearly 1,400 patients treated at Columbia University in New York, researchers reported in the New England Journal of Medicine.

— As the coronavirus pandemic decimates many companies, big business that has become synonymous with the world’s largest prison system continues to make money. Men and women behind bars in at least 40 states continue to work, sometimes earning next to nothing to make masks and hand sanitizer to help protect others from the pandemic.

— One of the world’s largest brewers may have to dump 400 million bottles of beer as a result of South Africa's ban on alcohol sales that is part of its lockdown measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

___

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

You should wash your phone, too. Here’s how.

 BEBETO MATTHEWS, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Have we reached a peak? Are we in a calm before the storm? Can we safely begin to live our lives in a fashion somewhat closer to what was normal? Can we afford it? Can we afford not to?

All of us sort through those questions and others on a daily basis. Our current issue is because we are making history as we live, there’s no one available to give us the answers we crave. And “I don’t know” is an unacceptable response.

With those things in mind, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s revision is an improvement. The plan to look at the state as distinct sections when addressing response to the COVID-19 crisis is a step in the right direction.

Some of Pritzker’s orders have been sensible, others have been, and continue to be, curious at the least. Pritzker’s management was quick to shut down public places. The relative quiet outside of Cook County is likely a testament to that strategy having the preferred result. He’s been on the cutting edge, with many of his plans and decisions influencing those from other states.

But Pritzker is holding too many people’s keys. Dog stylists being allowed to work while human stylists are not remains baffling. Businesses which want to reopen and might be willing to adhere to any restrictions imposed by the state, but they’re not being given a target with options. Why were face masks optional for almost two months and then required? A requirement that was going to be enforced by social pressure and concern? How is it that dozens of citizens can gather at a religious ceremony and still be considered “safe”?

We are well short of understanding this virus and how it works. Understandably, every decision will have to be made with the awareness that as our knowledge evolves, our reaction has to as well. What’s important and relevant today could be ignored in even a few days as we learn about this invisible and unprecedented foe.

Pritzker also has to keep an eye on surrounding states. He does no one favors if the stay-at-home order is implemented here but not in surrounding states. Illinois’ reputation does not need any more body blows. It also doesn’t need the image of little-used oversized triage rooms outside of their buildings.

We also have to face reality. Getting through this, as difficult as it is, will pale in the price we have to pay to recover. As debts pile, local governments will be forced to cut essential services. The economy has to be a consideration in the decisions as we move forward.

We may have to come to realize some of us may take a long time to start believing we are “safe.”

There’s a tricky tightrope to walk. Those on the one side of the issue would whoop with delight at a reopened state. Those on the opposite side are likely to continue to live with caution and fear. We cannot move forward without finding a middle ground in an effort to keep one from bullying the other.

PHOTOS: Volunteers during COVID-19 in Central Illinois

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News