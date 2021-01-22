OUR VIEW: Cannabis debate roils on

Anyone who’s followed ballot petition issues in Decatur’s history knows there have been challenges over paper clips, staples and rubber bands on entries and the legalities therein. But the response then was wondering why we have the rules if we’re not going to follow them.

If there are enough people supporting a referendum, 1,900 or so signatures shouldn’t be hard to find, especially after 3,300-plus voted in support of the proposal in March 2020. That township vote, council members took pains to point out, “only” represented about 70 percent of City of Decatur, and it wouldn’t be fair to citizens who had not had an opportunity to vote on the proposal.

Citing COVID-19 issues as a hardship in gathering enough signatures, though, makes light of those candidates who managed enough signatures to get on the ballot to force a primary. Particularly troubling is the report that no signatures had been gathered since December 2019.

Ideally, this is an issue that should be decided by the public, and not via advisory referendum. Any Decatur voter with experience in voting knows what the city does with advisory referendums. If the council has decided it knows best, as it’s shown continually through the last 15 months, then the only way to change the result is to change the council.