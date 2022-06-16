OUR VIEW: CAT not abandoning Illinois

Caterpillar is abandoning its century-long history of its corporate office being in Illinois.

The company announced this week that its global headquarters would be transplanted from Deerfield -- where it relocated in 2017 in a move from Peoria -- to an existing office in Irving, Texas, part of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The move has Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker scrambling in an election year to paint a happier face on circumstances, pointing to the number of businesses that remain in the state. But that does nothing to salve the sting of a pair of Fortune 500 companies departing the state. Boeing announced its departure in May.

High-profile corporate relocations to Texas have spiked in the past two years. Analysts point to the state’s affordable costs of doing business, which include a zero income tax, as well as access to a large labor pool.

Caterpillar says the move will help it attract talent and improve access to its employees, customers and dealer network because of the two major airports in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

But Chicago also has two major airports. The move only directly affects about 250 employees. Caterpillar can't have had difficulties finding workers in the Chicago area.

Caterpillar is not abandoning the state or Central Illinois. Caterpillar still employs 17,000 Illinoisans, its largest concentration of employees in the world. Officials have indicated they anticipate no impact from the move on production operations.

The world has changed since Caterpillar's 2017 move. Many of its non-manufacturing jobs can be handled via remote work. Location matters, but less than ever.

For the first time in 25 years, a new building is under construction at the Decatur Caterpillar Inc. facility.

The new 180,000 square-foot warehouse adjoins an existing 400,000 warehouse on the sprawling facility grounds on Decatur’s northeast side.

So we can hope for continued success for Caterpillar. Their Central Illinois footprint will continue to loom large.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0