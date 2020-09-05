OUR VIEW: Celebrate American workers Monday

America's workers spend most of their 364 days a year making our country a better place to live. On Monday, let's spend a day honoring them and all they do.
America celebrates Labor Day on Monday. It’s a Labor Day unlike any other, one during which we’ve redefined jobs we consider “essential” and found out the importance of the labor force, and of being employed.
Americans are unemployed in numbers that haven’t existed during the lifetimes of almost all of them. It’s a sign of respect for one another that amid unemployment, a pandemic and ongoing racial unrest, there aren’t more of our streets on fire.
Maybe the last six months have helped some of us learn some respect for those who work every day, often doing jobs we couldn’t conceive of doing or would have no desire to do.
But those jobs are America’s lifeblood. Labor Day is a "working man's holiday" designed to honor the millions of people who are, literally and figuratively, the backbone of our country.
It was President Grover Cleveland who signed legislation in 1894 creating Labor Day, after the deaths of 30 workers during the bloody Pullman Strike in Chicago.
A history of the holiday outlined on the website of the U.S. Department of Labor said the "first proposal of the holiday (should include) a street parade to exhibit to the public 'the strength and esprit de corps of the trade and labor organizations' of the community, followed by a festival for the recreation and amusement of the workers and their families."
Today, more than 120 years after the holiday's creation, the celebrations remain remarkably similar across the country: parades and other events that honor American workers and their desire to be part of something, to build something, to earn a living.
Without them, we would not have any of the things we have learned to take for granted — stores where we buy our food and clothing, the food on our tables, the homes and apartments where we live, the vehicles we drive. In the light of the pandemic, we can clearly see how vital these jobs are and how much we miss them when they’re not there.
We also have a cushion thanks to the work done by those previous laborers. Because of them and their forebears' beliefs in a better tomorrow, today's workers have safer working conditions, better pay and experience much more diversity among their colleagues.
Laborers contribute mightily to the economies of their hometowns as well as their counties and states. But they also are strong contributors to the emotional well-being of their communities. Workers volunteer their time for everything from building ramps for the handicapped and holding fundraisers for myriad charitable causes to helping out at their kids' schools and collecting food and clothing for those who don't have a job. Many donate their time for whatever is needed.
Let’s make a special effort Monday to recognize those workers. They are the glue holding our society together.
