OUR VIEW: Celebrate American workers Monday

Today, more than 120 years after the holiday's creation, the celebrations remain remarkably similar across the country: parades and other events that honor American workers and their desire to be part of something, to build something, to earn a living.

Without them, we would not have any of the things we have learned to take for granted — stores where we buy our food and clothing, the food on our tables, the homes and apartments where we live, the vehicles we drive. In the light of the pandemic, we can clearly see how vital these jobs are and how much we miss them when they’re not there.

We also have a cushion thanks to the work done by those previous laborers. Because of them and their forebears' beliefs in a better tomorrow, today's workers have safer working conditions, better pay and experience much more diversity among their colleagues.

Laborers contribute mightily to the economies of their hometowns as well as their counties and states. But they also are strong contributors to the emotional well-being of their communities. Workers volunteer their time for everything from building ramps for the handicapped and holding fundraisers for myriad charitable causes to helping out at their kids' schools and collecting food and clothing for those who don't have a job. Many donate their time for whatever is needed.

Let’s make a special effort Monday to recognize those workers. They are the glue holding our society together.

