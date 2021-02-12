OUR VIEW: Celebrating America's Presidents

Monday is our country's designated day to recognize our presidents.
We've had our share of superb and awful, an interesting gamut to run among the 45 men who have held the office. (Joe Biden is No. 46 because history calls Grover Cleveland's presidencies the 22nd and 24th.)
Some might argue we'd serve history better by merely leaving February to celebrating just a couple of the men who hold the office. After all, they're the center of the discussion.
First President George Washington’s birthday was Feb. 22. (That’s actually inaccurate; we’ll double back on this one). From his 1799 death, the date was unofficially recognized. It became law in 1879 under Rutherford B. Hayes.
(Washington was born February 11, 1732. In 1752, Great Britain adopted the calendar instituted by Pope Gregory the 13th late in the 16th century. The switch to the Gregorian calendar from the old Julian calendar -- named for Julius Caesar -- was because the old calendar was improperly reflecting with the sun’s and earth’s cycles.)
So Washington had two birthdays, and the federal government gave him a third. The U.S. Office of Personnel Management uses “Washington’s Birthday” as the official observance name for the third Monday in February.
In theory, the three-day weekend was supposed to merge the marking of the birthdays of Washington and Illinois’ favorite son, Abraham Lincoln. The 1968 Uniform Monday Holiday Act moved the Washington’s birthday observance to the third Monday in February. That would create a date closer to Lincoln’s Feb. 12 birthday. Illinois Representative Robert McClory hoped to change its name to Presidents’ Day. He was thwarted by the efforts of a pair of Congressmen from Washington’s home state of Virginia.
Poor McClory couldn’t even win the apostrophe. Most stylebooks refer to the day as “Presidents Day,” with no punctuation.
We touched earlier this week on some of Lincoln’s accomplishments outside the Civil War, some of which still affect us today. Washington led the American colonies in a war for independence, and set standards for a nascent country that remain in place today.
We’re familiar with the story that Washington’s popularity was such that he could easily have become a king had he wished. We’re less familiar with the story that some officers in his army, impatient with the democratic process, urged him to do just that.
One of Washington’s most impressive accomplishments was holding an infant democracy together. Across the ocean, France -- the country that helped the United States earn its independence from England -- democratic ideals gave way to a revolution.
Perhaps most important, Washington set the standard of a peaceful transfer of power from one elected leader to another.
More than two centuries later, that’s still working. That’s something to celebrate, especially on Monday.