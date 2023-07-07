We like to point out Decatur jewels, especially the ones that have been around a long time. Do any of those jewels have the usefulness, longevity, history and importance of Lake Decatur?

Decatur is marking the 100th anniversary of its lake this weekend and throughout the year. This weekend's celebration includes a lighted boat parade on Friday, July 7. Saturday, July 8, activities include a car show, yoga at the lake, a petting zoo and the grand opening of Staley Basin. Music stages will feature in excess of a dozen musical performers to the Sunday, July 9, conclusion of the Nelson Park activities.

Envisioned 100 years ago by agri-business pioneer Augustus Eugene Staley, Lake Decatur drains from a 926-square-mile watershed and holds nearly 10 billion gallons of water.

Staley's corn starch plant needed 10 million gallons of water a day, and as the city's supply struggled, Staley set up his own temporary dam while urging the city fathers to back a major dam project to create Lake Decatur. Water treatment plants owned by the city of Decatur and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (which arrived in the city in 1939) now pull 34 million gallons of water out of the lake daily between them.

Providing water to large businesses is vital to the area's economy. But the lake is also a significant attraction for recreation. Not just the water, either, although you'll see plenty of boats and water scooters taking advantage when conditions are reasonable. Nelson Park has in recent years added the attractions of a water park and an amphitheater. They'll draw thousands to the lakefront on a regular basis.

They're just following the benchmarks of previous sites and events, from the Pump House to the motorboat races, from arts festivals to previous performance venues, from professional fishing to Fourth of July celebrations.

Mark W. Sorensen, the official Historian of Macon County, describes the effort to create the lake as "the most important civic project in the history of Decatur." He also said, "Since the connecting of the two major railroads through the city in the 1850s, this lake has made a greater impact on the way of life in Decatur than any other project."

The lake cost more than $2 million in 1920s dollars, which would be about $35 million today.

Sorensen said that given today's regulatory environment and spiraling costs, it's hard to imagine how long it would take a contemporary endeavor the size and scope of Lake Decatur to succeed.

Its status as a jewel of the community is undeniable. If the lake is not the best thing Decatur has to present to show off for potential businesses and homeowners, it's high on the list.

The simplicity of Lake Decatur's surface beauty hides the miracle that it is. The fact that we are able to enjoy it without even thinking that it's only been in existence for 100 years is a testament to Staley and the city.