OUR VIEW: Change in law would pave road for cannabis research

A longtime sticking point in the debate between those who are pro-cannabis and anti-cannabis could easily be solved by the U.S. government.

Each side likes to present its favorable evidence and ignore the other side. One reason is that there haven’t been studies like those through which we’ve put such other vices as tobacco and alcohol. We’ve agreed on the limits we put on the consumption of either. One reason is citing the results of what study has shown happens when certain levels are reached.

Those studies have been made with cannabis, but have been limited in scope. One explanation is the reluctance of any federal funding group to agree on funding studies for what remains, on the federal level, an illegal drug.

Presently, 18 states and Washington, D.C., have legalized recreational marijuana. In 2020, national sales reached $20 billion. Last week a trio of U.S.senators proposed legislation — the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act — that will decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

Those states have benefitted from the tax on cannabis. In 2020, Illinois gathered in excess of $205 million. In the first quarter of the year, Illinois took in more tax dollars from marijuana than alcohol for the first time. Illinois is projected for $1 billion in cannabis sales this year.

That’s the kind of revenue that can stir researchers and funders.

Of course, any studies will not answer the question of whether the substance should be legal or how much is too much. But we continue to have those discussions about alcohol and about tobacco. The general experiences we’ve shared with these vices have led us to societal decisions about the appropriate use by ages and locations.

Some people can drink more than others, but they’re treated under the same specification of the law. The same needs to be true for cannabis. But the way we get there is by finding out how the majority are impacted by use.

Legal cannabis might be one of the country’s worst ideas. (Almost certainly not, but it’s still a possibility.) It might be an elixir with untold and unknown benefits. Again, probably not. But studies will at least give us a legitimate base from which to take the discussion.

