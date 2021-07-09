OUR VIEW: Chief Getz leaves significant hole to fill

A steady voice of reason.

If there's something you want in a police chief, it's them being a steady voice of reason.

That's the praise of Jim Getz that speaks loudest.

Getz, Decatur's police chief for the last five years, has announced his last day will be July 30.

The temperature has been high for the 20-plus-year veteran of the Decatur force since he took over in 2016. Getz took over the department at a time of leadership crisis. Former Police Chief Brad Sweeney was fired in February of 2016. Getz served as interim chief at first but by August of 2016, was told the job was his.

Nothing about Getz's tenure was easy. In July 2016, a Decatur officer shot and wounded a Decatur man who was armed with a knife strapped to his wrist and clutched a BB gun that looked like a semi-automatic handgun. The office was cleared of wrongdoing.

Through this and other incidents, none resulting in fatalities, Getz was praised for helping keep the community calm and briefing African-American leaders on the progress of shooting investigations and police actions.

Getz was also in charge when civil disturbance and looting followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Before, during and after that, the community struggled through the unprecedented pandemic.

Getz emphasized the positive in his departing statement. But

the timing of his retirement comes in the wake of comments he’s made criticizing widespread reforms in the Illinois criminal justice bill recently signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Getz had said the law was rammed through with no consultation with police and he said the elimination of things like no cash bail and other changes that could make it easier to proceed with complaints against police officers would have a chilling effect on the profession.

Other law officials across the state have said similar things, and police departments are seeking officers like never before.

Replacing Getz's big shoes will be a challenge. We will be fortunate to find someone approaching his caliber.

