OUR VIEW: China trade deal offers hope for Illinois farmers

Consider it a soybean détente.

The initial U.S.-China trade deal finalized Wednesday hopes to put on ice what had been growing hostilities that somehow drew Illinois farmers into a spat among the world's two biggest economies.

In a nutshell, it started when the Trump administration pushed back against China on unfair trade practices, manipulation of currency and companies stealing technology and intellectual property from the states.

The result was 25% levies put on $34 billion of Chinese imports, from grains to tobacco to whisky to steel, in summer 2018. Retaliatory tariffs followed.

Soybeans fit into this mess because the legumes are the single largest American export to China. And the No. 1 U.S. producer of soybeans is Illinois.

For farmers, the trade war produced uncertainty and lower prices. The good news is that strain is mostly alleviated in the new deal, with a few caveats.

On the encouraging side is that the Chinese have agreed to increase soybean and agricultural imports by $40 billion and another $160 billion in other sectors. The U.S. won't add certain tariffs to Chinese goods like toys, clothes and electronics and promised to scale back tariffs in other areas.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}