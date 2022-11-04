OUR VIEW: Clocks still on move

Unanimous consent. In the United States Senate. The perpetually divided and indecisive governing body. They all agreed on something in March.

But the House of Representatives got in the way, and that's why we're setting our clocks back Sunday morning.

It’s the end of daylight saving time. (Yes, “saving” not “savings,” and it’s not capitalized.) At 2 a.m. the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6, clocks should be changed so it’s 1 a.m.

If you are one of the many people who hoped a U.S. Senate bill introduced in March would lead to daylight saving time becoming permanent, we have bad news.

The bill remains stalled in the House.

A majority of Americans would prefer to be rid of the tradition, which dates to World War I and coal collection and has been abandoned and deployed for a number of reasons since. The United States has observed DST for 105 years between 1918 and 2022. Our current system has been law since 1966.

This twice-a-year inconvenience is certainly less important than other measures that need to be addressed. But multiple things can be handled at one time. This seems like an issue easily overcome with just a bit of thought.

Set those clocks back this weekend, and don’t be surprised if someone you know forgets it and is confused. And hope that someday, the House of Representatives can get around to this part of their job.