OUR VIEW: Come forward with any info about Jelani Day

A young man, a student at Illinois State University, walked out of his residence one day, and then vanished.

The rest of the story is a nightmare that Jelani Day’s family has been living for more than two months. The 25-year-old graduate student was last seen on Aug. 24. Two days later, his car was found in Peru, about an hour away from Bloomington. Day was found dead on Sept. 4 in the Illinois River near Peru – nine days after his car was found.

Someone somewhere knows something. A march Friday in Bloomington will help keep the case’s profile high. But more than anything else, the case requires a conclusion. What happened to Jelani Day? Central Illinois isn’t large enough for a person to go missing without a trace. Cameras caught Day outside a Bloomington business on Aug. 24. The next day, his family in Danville and an Illinois State faculty member reported him missing.

Somewhere after his departure from the Bloomington business, something terrible happened. Anyone with information, however insignificant it might seem, should contact authorities immediately. Their information could be the needle in the haystack that leads to a solution.

Activists continue to call for a federal investigation. Peru police have given their case files to the FBI. The federal organization will assist, but not take the lead. A multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the Peru and Bloomington police, the LaSalle County sheriff's and coroner's offices, the Illinois State Police, and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit continues to lead the investigation.

Day's mother, Carmen Bolden Day, has remained in the public eye, demanding answers. She’s due.

Jelani Day’s family, friends and loved ones deserve answers. Society demands they get it.

