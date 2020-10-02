OUR VIEW: Coming together as a community

What are we missing with the changes? To experience the food drive in person for even a few minutes gives a person a chance to go through multiple emotions: amazement at the well-oiled machine that gets cars and trucks in and out of the dropoff space; incredulity at the number of people involved; disappointment that even after almost two decades of effort, the food drive is still desperately needed; but ultimately an amount of pride in being a part of something so important and significant, and a delight at living in a community in which this drive is only the peak of the charitable and volunteer works Decatur provides on a daily, weekly, monthly and annual basis.