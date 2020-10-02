OUR VIEW: Coming together as a community

If the cause weren’t so somber and necessary, the WSOY Community Food Drive would be a good citywide holiday. As things are, the event is almost a celebration anyway. As citizens of Decatur, spearheaded by a stubborn, persistent and energetic group, we’re putting our best foot forward and doing our best to ensure people don’t go to sleep hungry in our community.
During its history, the drive has collected millions of pounds of food, food that’s served thousands of people in our area. Some of the people reading this are a part of that group. Some others are ones who set aside the issues that divide us and look at their fellow citizens as equals who briefly need a hand up.
This year’s event will have some changes. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions are being taken to protect volunteers as well as those donating. Instead of collecting canned and boxed foods, only monetary donations will be accepted.
Tax-deductible donations can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Airport Plaza Kroger on U.S. 36. Online and phone donations will be accepted as well. Call (217) 875-3350, where check pledges and Visa and MasterCard charges will be accepted. Be sure to let the operators know whether your employer offers matching funds. Make checks out to: WSOY Community Food Drive. Donate online at uwdecatur.org/events. Or mail a check to: The United Way, c/o The WSOY Food Drive, 201 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, IL 62522.
Last year, more than 1.6 million pounds of food and cash were collected during the 12-hour broadcast. Organizers hope to exceed that amount through monetary donations. Through the Central Illinois Food Bank, agencies can purchase food for 19 cents a pound. Every cent raised stays local.
What are we missing with the changes? To experience the food drive in person for even a few minutes gives a person a chance to go through multiple emotions: amazement at the well-oiled machine that gets cars and trucks in and out of the dropoff space; incredulity at the number of people involved; disappointment that even after almost two decades of effort, the food drive is still desperately needed; but ultimately an amount of pride in being a part of something so important and significant, and a delight at living in a community in which this drive is only the peak of the charitable and volunteer works Decatur provides on a daily, weekly, monthly and annual basis.
One in four people are affected by food insecurity in Macon County, and that number may be low depending on the disasters inflicted on families by COVID-19.
We again give a combination of thanks and congratulations to the founders and ongoing ringleaders. John Skeffington, Kevin Breheny and Brian Byers have shepherded this event from a tentative but successful start in the parking lot at St. Teresa to the production we’ve seen it become. That production welcomes community charity leaders as well as politicians from both sides of the aisle.
Amid the many things we find to divide us, this is one thing on which we can all agree — no one should go to bed hungry.
Decatur's greatest resource is its people. None of us have to do it all. It's enough if we all do what we can.
