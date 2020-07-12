OUR VIEW: Community comes together in tough times

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Decatur has a long history of coming together, and that's been no different in these difficult months.

Demonstrations for racial justice and equality have been overwhelmingly peaceful. Police Chief Jim Getz and other law enforcement have been visible leaders at events. The faith community has rallied.

There has been no outbreak of violence, and in the case of vandalism to the Civic Center and Transfer House, an arrest was made quickly.

There are certainly more challenges and conversations ahead, but our community has demonstrated again and again in recent weeks we can accomplish more together.

Case in point: The Crisis Communication Team — a group of health care providers and public agencies — was formed in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak to communicate information with a singular voice. It's been a clearinghouse of information on a daily basis.

The city regularly produces YouTube videos informing the public about developments.

That communication has been crucial.

The message of all this: We're in this together.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0