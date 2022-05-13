OUR VIEW: Congrats to new justice

Most children grow up dreaming of success in some field. They eventually abandon grandiose ideas about professional athletes or astronauts and find a career in something less elite.

Among those individuals, some find ways to make significant contributions to their fields. They may not breathe the rarified air of the limited number of athletes and space travelers. But they nevertheless rise and become accomplished as well as inspirational.

We congratulate Judge Lisa Holden White on her appointment to the Illinois Supreme Court.

Graduating from Macon High School in 1986 and from Lewis University in 1990 with her bachelor’s degree in political science, Holder White went straight into law school and graduated with her law degree from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1993.

Holder White, 54, a Republican who lives in Sangamon County, began her career as an assistant state's attorney for Macon County before going into private practice.

In 2001, she was sworn in as an associate judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. In 2008, she became a circuit judge. In 2013, she was appointed to the Fourth District Appellate Court.

She shattered plenty of glass ceilings on the way. The first sentence in the Associated Press story about the appointment noted she was the Illinois Supreme Court's "first Black woman justice."

That's been the story of her career. She was the first Black judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit. She was also the first Black justice in the Fourth District Appellate Court.

She takes the place of retiring Justice Rita Garman, 78, the state's longest-serving jurist. Garman announced she would retire in July. She had been expected to seek retention to a third, 10-year term in the November election, but decided to step aside. Because there won't be a vacancy before the June 28 primary election, Holder White will serve until the next election in November 2024.

White may have struggled to find people who looked like her as she rose in her career path. Thanks to her ongoing success, that task will be a bit easier for ensuing generations.

