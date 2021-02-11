OUR VIEW: Contributions from Lincoln innumerable

As much as the Civil War invariably held his attention throughout his presidency, Lincoln oversaw additional changes and innovations. The Land-Grant College Act of 1862 (the Morrill Act) provided grants of land to states to finance the establishment of colleges specializing in “agriculture and the mechanic arts.” The University of Illinois was one of 69 land-grant schools founded as a result of the act.

Lincoln also signed the Homestead Act, which provided that any adult citizen, or intended citizen, who had never borne arms against the U.S. government could claim 160 acres of surveyed government land. Claimants were required to “improve” the plot by building a dwelling and cultivating the land. After 5 years on the land, the original filer was entitled to the property, free and clear, except for a small registration fee. The act resulted in the settlement of 160 million acres of land by 1.6 million homesteaders.

Lincoln also established the United States Department of Agriculture, which still remains responsible for developing and executing federal government policy on farming, forestry and food.