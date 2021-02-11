OUR VIEW: Contributions from Lincoln innumerable

Central Illinois’ relationship with Abraham Lincoln is long and complex.
We have a tendency to take our 16th president for granted. You’re never more than a brief drive from something Lincoln-related, and his specter hangs over the area. The presence of the icon overwhelms the man and his actions.
We’ve been drilled with the basics for a lifetime. Born in 1809, he made every effort to better himself and his education. Compassion and fairness were sacrosanct. He rose to prominence nationally, and founded the Republican party, which still refers to itself as “The party of Lincoln.”
His election came in an America even more divided than today. In a four-way race in 1860, Lincoln was elected president with just shy of 40% of the vote. He won 18 of 33 states. Lincoln's name was not on the ballot in 10 Southern states.
The election set the stage for the Civil War, and his managing of same was critical in both keeping the states united and cementing his reputation as one of the finest presidents in the country’s history.
He is credited with being the man who freed the slaves with his Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which declared slaves free in those states that had seceded from the union. He played a key leadership role in the passage of the 13th Amendment, which officially ended slavery in the United States.
As much as the Civil War invariably held his attention throughout his presidency, Lincoln oversaw additional changes and innovations. The Land-Grant College Act of 1862 (the Morrill Act) provided grants of land to states to finance the establishment of colleges specializing in “agriculture and the mechanic arts.” The University of Illinois was one of 69 land-grant schools founded as a result of the act.
Lincoln also signed the Homestead Act, which provided that any adult citizen, or intended citizen, who had never borne arms against the U.S. government could claim 160 acres of surveyed government land. Claimants were required to “improve” the plot by building a dwelling and cultivating the land. After 5 years on the land, the original filer was entitled to the property, free and clear, except for a small registration fee. The act resulted in the settlement of 160 million acres of land by 1.6 million homesteaders.
Lincoln also established the United States Department of Agriculture, which still remains responsible for developing and executing federal government policy on farming, forestry and food.
Lincoln’s second inaugural address, more than a century and a half later, still frames the idea of an ideal America: “With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, to care for him who shall have borne the battle and of his widow and his orphan, to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”