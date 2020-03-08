OUR VIEW: Coronavirus clearly confusing

A large issue, though, is the same as when we were first trying to remember the Homeland Security threat levels and whether blue or orange were worse. (It was orange.) We’re told to be alert, but terrorists are sneaking and we don’t know exactly what we’re looking out for. Viruses are of course considerably more challenging.

None of us has to be a movie action hero, set to battle the virus at a moment’s notice. We don’t have to be smart enough to make the vaccine that’s probably still at least a year away.

What we can do is listen and follow advice. Wash your hands thoroughly and regularly. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing. Thoroughly cook meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing and sneezing. Ultraviolet lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.

Those most in danger are the elderly and those with existing pulmonary concerns. The virus is extremely communicable, and WHO is warning that at some point, there will be interruptions in everyday routines. The best thing we can do right now is take care of ourselves and those immediately near us, and find a reliable source for ongoing information. Right now, the best we have is WHO and the Center for Disease Control

They’re both preferable to a meme shared on Facebook by an older distant relative.

