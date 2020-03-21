OUR VIEW: Coronavirus frightens everyone

There’s rarely better advice than taking a break from the internet when you find yourself frightened, frustrated, scared, or arguing with a stranger about politics, race or science. The internet will still be there when you want to return to it. And honestly, the average person in Illinois doesn’t need to be plugged in the way essential services folk do. Embrace the interaction you need from social media. But when you begin to notice a negative change in your demeanor, the best thing you can do for yourself is to step back.

Those of us working from home and doing video conferencing for the first time are learning what those who have already mastered the technique found out a long time ago – aesthetics are important. In some ways, we expect HD-quality video and appearance that we’re not getting. And some of us are showering and applying makeup just to look presentable to our co-workers, while they look at us while we’re wearing unseen sweatpants or pajama bottoms. They hope.

Comfort yourself by doing the best you can to meet all the preparation expectations presently expected. Be aware you may have to do more, and more will probably include more inconveniences and things we just won’t like.

This is the price we pay as we attempt to continue be a society under attack from a microscopic foe with no sense of reason.