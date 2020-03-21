OUR VIEW: Coronavirus frightens everyone

If you’re weary of being under what is the new interpretation of “house arrest” (minus, of course, the pesky ankle bracelet or armed officials marching and keeping people off the streets), we have some bad news: There’s no indication this is going to end anytime soon. This is our new normal, at least for the immediate future.
Have you found yourself somewhat shell-shocked? Are you uncertain about self-quarantine when you’re feeling fine but you know it’s much worse in other parts of the United States and world? Does thinking about your finances turn into a swirling pit where the only conclusion is paupers’ prison?
Guess what? You’re not alone. Every person you know – your co-workers, your families, those people you’re watching on TV – are in the midst of some intense doubt, concern and fear of their own. We have nothing to look to as an example for our expected behavior. Zombie culture isn’t exactly playing out the way entertainment expected it to.
We’re all stumbling, struggling and doing our best to make the normal out of the shockingly abnormal. Don’t be afraid to look your fellow strugglers in the eye at any point and at least give them a nod of understanding.
They are not the enemy.
Remember, we are preparing for the worst we can conceive, because if we do not, that could easily become our reality.
There’s rarely better advice than taking a break from the internet when you find yourself frightened, frustrated, scared, or arguing with a stranger about politics, race or science. The internet will still be there when you want to return to it. And honestly, the average person in Illinois doesn’t need to be plugged in the way essential services folk do. Embrace the interaction you need from social media. But when you begin to notice a negative change in your demeanor, the best thing you can do for yourself is to step back.
Those of us working from home and doing video conferencing for the first time are learning what those who have already mastered the technique found out a long time ago – aesthetics are important. In some ways, we expect HD-quality video and appearance that we’re not getting. And some of us are showering and applying makeup just to look presentable to our co-workers, while they look at us while we’re wearing unseen sweatpants or pajama bottoms. They hope.
Comfort yourself by doing the best you can to meet all the preparation expectations presently expected. Be aware you may have to do more, and more will probably include more inconveniences and things we just won’t like.
This is the price we pay as we attempt to continue be a society under attack from a microscopic foe with no sense of reason.
Some of us continue to find comfort in the paragraph the Associated Press inserts to all its coronavirus stories. It raises our optimism that our current battle will conclude positively and we can survive.
Most people who get the coronavirus have only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.