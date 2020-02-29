OUR VIEW: Coronavirus nothing to sneeze at

At least we’ve found a diversion, however temporarily, from zombies. We don’t need fiction to terrorize us. The little bit we understand about the coronavirus only frightens us more. We have to stop looking because of how little control we have, but we can’t turn away.
The coronavirus has many of the things we fear and many more we’ve been taught to fear by popular culture. Doomsday stories have long been favorites, whether the destruction is disease, military or some stupid fashion in which we poison ourselves.
The coronavirus is parts of all the above, with additional doses of mystery and the fear of a foe so small that we can’t see it, and we’re impotent to battle it at the present time.
The happy ending in all of these stories is the miracle discovery of a cure. Science (or a superhero, or perhaps both) saves us when all seems lost, and the survivors mourn the losses, but are grateful they’ve survived to keep mankind around, and this time they really learned something.
We’re not close to that point in the movie yet. Even more frightening is we don’t know exactly where we are in the virus’ timeline. Every day, numbers rise and cases are found in unexpected places. Equally alarming is the effect on world investment. When smart rich people begin pulling their wallets closer to their chests, that’s an indication of a serious situation.
Let’s clarify a couple of things. “Coronavirus” is a generic term. The World Health Organization explains that coronaviruses are actually a large family of viruses that includes the common cold as well as more severe diseases like SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome). The strain about which we’re currently concerned is called COVID-19.
The outbreak began in Wuhan, China, in December. More than 83,000 cases had been confirmed by Friday. Deaths attributed to the disease so far number at least 2,860. More than 36,000 have recovered successfully. Wuhan is China’s ninth-largest city, with a population of 11 million, close in number to the population of the state of Ohio.
Cases spread from China to the worst effect into the Middle East and Europe. Australia and the United States have been touched to a lesser degree. One online area of concern has been how to prepare to battle the virus if and when it reaches Africa. International concern is focusing on how some cities and countries are attempting to isolate outbreaks. Japan has closed Disneyland and all of its schools. Chinese factories have closed. AMC has closed movie theaters in Italy. US military bases in Europe are closing.
The bad news? There’s no vaccine yet for the disease. A World Health Organization official said hospitals across the world are “just not ready” to deal with the virus. The WHO says the world is “on the highest level of alert.”
The better news? As far as Illinois is concerned, West Nile outbreaks have been more problemic than COVID-19. A larger risk for us is the strains of flu we’re passing among one another. But we also have to remember COVID-19 and the flu share symptoms. So the best things to do to prevent COVID-19, so far as we know now, are the things we do to avoid the flu.
Wash your hands regularly. Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing. Thoroughly cook meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing and sneezing. Ultraviolet lamps should not be used to sterilize hands or other areas of skin as UV radiation can cause skin irritation.
Vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine, do not provide protection against the new coronavirus. The virus is so new and different that it needs its own vaccine. Researchers are trying to develop a vaccine against 2019-nCoV. That doesn’t mean anyone should skip pneumonia vaccines.
It’s important that we look out for one another and show each other courtesy. Stay home when you’re sick. We encourage bosses to understand rather than move into the dismissal mode when employees call in sick. Illness is affecting pocketbooks everywhere, but try to take a long-term approach and have hope that the people working toward a vaccine can find one, and that the isolations and quarantines will be effective.
One other tip: If you haven’t looked at your 401(k) account recently, this is not a good time to do that.