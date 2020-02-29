OUR VIEW: Coronavirus nothing to sneeze at

At least we’ve found a diversion, however temporarily, from zombies. We don’t need fiction to terrorize us. The little bit we understand about the coronavirus only frightens us more. We have to stop looking because of how little control we have, but we can’t turn away.

The coronavirus has many of the things we fear and many more we’ve been taught to fear by popular culture. Doomsday stories have long been favorites, whether the destruction is disease, military or some stupid fashion in which we poison ourselves.

The coronavirus is parts of all the above, with additional doses of mystery and the fear of a foe so small that we can’t see it, and we’re impotent to battle it at the present time.

The happy ending in all of these stories is the miracle discovery of a cure. Science (or a superhero, or perhaps both) saves us when all seems lost, and the survivors mourn the losses, but are grateful they’ve survived to keep mankind around, and this time they really learned something.