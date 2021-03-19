OUR VIEW: Council election candidates care

Unquestionably, each candidate on the ballot for the three available seats on the Decatur City Council cares deeply about the community.

Through their ongoing actions, along with their public pronouncements and their comments while talking with the Herald & Review editorial board, all six men have been sincere and convincing about their desires to make Decatur a better place to live. These six men have made clear that their election would be beneficial to the city.

Candidates are incumbents Chuck Kuhle and David Horn, and Ed Culp, Marty Watkins, Will Wetzel and Jacob Jenkins. That we have nothing negative to say about any of the candidates speaks to the quality of selections made in last month’s primary. While our community regularly shows the slight regard it has for off-season primaries, in this care, the voters have provided difficult choices to fill the trio of positions.

The world, nation, state and city have all been supercharged with challenges. COVID-19 has shaken our economy as well as our lifestyles. The status quo in Decatur has not been a desirable goal for decades. Even more so in 2021, we need fresh ideas, or need to commit to re-energize good ideas that have faded to the background, like community development.