OUR VIEW: Council election candidates care

Unquestionably, each candidate on the ballot for the three available seats on the Decatur City Council cares deeply about the community.
Through their ongoing actions, along with their public pronouncements and their comments while talking with the Herald & Review editorial board, all six men have been sincere and convincing about their desires to make Decatur a better place to live. These six men have made clear that their election would be beneficial to the city.
Candidates are incumbents Chuck Kuhle and David Horn, and Ed Culp, Marty Watkins, Will Wetzel and Jacob Jenkins. That we have nothing negative to say about any of the candidates speaks to the quality of selections made in last month’s primary. While our community regularly shows the slight regard it has for off-season primaries, in this care, the voters have provided difficult choices to fill the trio of positions.
The world, nation, state and city have all been supercharged with challenges. COVID-19 has shaken our economy as well as our lifestyles. The status quo in Decatur has not been a desirable goal for decades. Even more so in 2021, we need fresh ideas, or need to commit to re-energize good ideas that have faded to the background, like community development.
Horn’s positions are clear and consistent as well. Sometimes he can act as a lone voice outside of the council majority. But effective government needs a contrary voice like Horn’s. He still fits the description we advanced when endorsing Julie Moore Wolfe for mayor in 2019 over Horn. He’s more effective as a voice on the council.
Kuhle makes his positions clear with every vote he makes. He hides nothing. We share Kuhle’s surprise and disappointment that he’s been the target of problematic persecution by members of the public, both in and out of session. No one in city politics signs up for or deserves the kind of vitriol to which he’s been subjected.
Watkins’ sincerity is clouded by his lack of specifics. His concern and desire are obvious. There’s certainly no requirement that anyone who comes into the council is required to do so with an agenda. But the strengths of the other candidates in this election, along with the specifics they’ve offered, overshadow Watkins’ candidacy.
Jenkins’ enthusiasm for his ideas is unmatched. A significant amount of his plan hinges on reversing the city’s position on cannabis, and he feels confident he can spearhead that change. He believes in giving a voice to the citizenry while also being a voice for them himself. If you’re interested in a change in the city’s current direction, Jenkins is your best bet. That’s based on your ability to believe he has the muscle and the stomach to try to reverse a train that’s leaving the station.
Culp already holds some of Decatur’s future in his hands as the director of training at Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center. He also sees first-hand what can happen when police and fire department positions are left open. He’s clearly a leader. In fact, it’s difficult to believe this is the first time he’s run for office.
Wetzel is the candidate who’s emerged as a surprise in this campaign. He’s 35, which is a fact significantly in his favor. His generation’s voice is not heard as much as it should be. Now, we’re not nominating him as the voice of his generation. His enthusiasm helps, but more important has been his social media town hall gatherings. Those sessions have given him a feel for the city’s voices, which comes through clearly when he’s answering questions.
One of the refreshing things about this campaign is it is being conducted with a level of intelligence and decency that expressions of ideas are allowed to explode. The campaigns are all about what the candidate’s plans can accomplish, not about the disasters that lie ahead if we use another candidate’s horrible idea.
For that reason alone, selecting those to endorse is a challenge. In recent memory, there hasn’t been a more qualified list of candidates. We know whichever three do not win will be the biggest cheerleader of the victors.
Because we appreciate each of these three have a clear vision and a direction to get there, the Herald & Review endorses David Horn, Jacob Jenkins and Will Wetzel for city council.