As much as technological advances have aided our 21st-century lives, they've also spoiled us.

So as we wait for genuine final results in our local and regional races for political offices, maybe the best way to handle our impatience and ponder the reasons we're impatient and think about why maybe we shouldn't be.

Projecting voting results have been around for as long as most present voters have been alive. The reliance on their predictions grew to the point that sometimes national race results were declared by networks before polls were closed in some parts of the country. Agreements and promises were made to curtail declaring races done early.

It doesn't work. Most of us have the desire to know things immediately. There are also people who love the attention they receive if they make any prediction, regardless of the quality of their methods.

For decades, polls were reliable. Also for years, America was fairly set on her ways. Predicting behavior was more reliable than predicting the weather.

In some ways, the Trump election returns in both the 2016 and 2020 campaigns are partially to thank for showcasing the averse side of technology and lifestyle advances. Pollsters didn't adapt properly to disappearing phone landlines or the possibility that the person being polled wasn't telling the truth.

A newer wrinkle is causing the majority of the delay now. Voting by mail is being more widely accepted and used. That's one more place ballots come from. Election officials are definitely aware and capable of handling the extended use of the mail, but the mail still has to arrive, and postmarks must be checked.

Instead of having impatience about pending results, let's exhale, reflect on the campaigns and wait for the votes to be counted. That's the most important thing, after all.

We can't support mail ballots and be upset about taking time to count.