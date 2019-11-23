OUR VIEW: Credit for effort to fill Decatur storefronts

A major frustration for long-time Decatur residents who have seen businesses shuttered has been watching new buildings go up while buildings are aren’t that old remain empty. The largest and most recent example is the Aldi in northern Decatur, which abandoned a spot further west on Pershing Road. We forget that new construction sometimes rids the city of another problematic eyesore, which is what happened to the motel at Pershing and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That motel didn’t suffer the same fate as some other buildings. Sometimes we see windows completely boarded as the building’s paint fades. That’s the classic sign of failure, and no one can be blamed for being depressed in seeing it in so many places around the city.