OUR VIEW: Credit for effort to fill Decatur storefronts

The wheels of government grind glacially. So when those turning wheels finally become noticeable, complaining about how long it’s taken is really only distracting from the current task at hand.
So congratulations to the city in hiring a retail consultant whose job will be filling the city’s vacant storefronts.
A major frustration for long-time Decatur residents who have seen businesses shuttered has been watching new buildings go up while buildings are aren’t that old remain empty. The largest and most recent example is the Aldi in northern Decatur, which abandoned a spot further west on Pershing Road. We forget that new construction sometimes rids the city of another problematic eyesore, which is what happened to the motel at Pershing and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That motel didn’t suffer the same fate as some other buildings. Sometimes we see windows completely boarded as the building’s paint fades. That’s the classic sign of failure, and no one can be blamed for being depressed in seeing it in so many places around the city.
Decatur, similar to any number of cities particularly in the Midwest, is faced with an issue not of its own design. Changes come slower to the middle of the country, and added to that was the double whammy of the economic downturn and the emergence of the internet as a shopping destination. So Decatur and other Midwest cities encouraged and embraced strip malls and now continue to struggle to fill them.
In this morning’s story by Kennedy Nolen and Analisa Trofimuk, Tim Vieweg, owner and managing broker of Vieweg Real Estate, said Decatur’s declining population is an additional part of the problem.
Identifying a problem and throwing a person at it is not a complete solution, and no one is claiming it is. The tricky key to filing some of the empty storefronts will be finding the right business or person, someone with fresh ideas on how to rework the spaces to match both modern concepts and modern requirements. Some structures may not be up to code with the Americans with Disabilities Act or don’t meet parking requirements to run a business.
But it’s been done successfully, as noted in our story by Brew Works co-owner Dreux Lewandowski, who kept his business downtown while moving to a larger venue.
We’ve listed a number of the available properties in today’s edition. We hope some of these spaces can soon be occupied by visionaries who can make them viable.