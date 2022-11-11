OUR VIEW: Curious thoughts about free speech

Twitter owner Elon Muck has some curious thoughts about “free speech.”

His attitude is the same as others with a flimsy understanding of what “free speech” means.

In a bizarre series of events, entrepreneur billionaire Musk became the owner of the social media site Twitter for $44 billion. The back and forth from Musk’s April offer to the November transfer of ownership is just one of any number of unlikely and amusing occurrences, whether that’s the exodus of users, the exodus of advertisers, Musk’s scattershot possibilities for monetizing the sites, a (possibly illegal) mass layoff of employees followed by asking some to return, or promising his Twitter would be a bastion of unfettered free speech and days later banning and suspending users from the site, particularly people mocking Elon Musk.

Responding to Musk’s contradictory public and tweeted statements would take more time and space than most news outlets can afford, and we also run the risk of more contradictions and proclamations coming between the time this writing is finalized and when people read it.

Suffice it to say Musk’s concept of free speech matches that of some of our most frustrating Americans. Free speech is too often in the eye of the beholder and too often a case of “What I and people I agree with say is free speech, but it’s not that way for everybody.”

One of the problems with the phrase “free speech” is the misconception that it’s absolute. There are plenty of things that prevent it from being an absolute, and most of us prefer it that way. What about using Twitter to incite a riot? Distributing child pornography? Trafficking in illegal contraband? We don’t want that.

That very reality, and the broad misunderstanding by too many people, sparks silly arguments when people think their rights are being trampled. You have a right to speech that is not muzzled by the government. You have the responsibility, however, of the fallout of your free speech. Your free speech does not have to be agreed with. You can be confronted about it. In the bigger picture, everything from your reputation to your business to your partnerships is not immune from potential fallout.

That’s what people like Elon Musk call “cancel culture.” Have you noticed how you can’t get away from people who have allegedly been “canceled”? The fact that you still hear them regularly shows how ineffective “cancel culture” can be.

They’re not canceled, but cancel culture can hurt you financially. Musk’s wealth has almost halved in the aftermath of the purchase, but his wealth could be halved five more times and still sit at $15 billion, so it will be a while before he has to sell anything. Recent controversy including antisemitism has helped Ye, formerly the performer known as Kanye West, see his wealth drop from $2 billion to $400 million. That’s what happens when corporations stop doing business with you.

The existence and growth of social media has changed all the rules for interaction. So many of us communicate virtually, and generally into an echo chamber of our own, we can quickly normalize tropes and slurs based on skin color, nationality, religion or gender.

In a perfect world – virtual or flesh – we wouldn’t have to worry about those things, because they wouldn’t exist. Has Elon Musk purchased a platform that allows people to do those very things? Taken strictly at his word, that’s exactly what he wants.

Musk has purchased a volatile social media platform and is attempting to rule it in his own way. But the difference between Tesla and Twitter is Twitter is in no way beholden to Musk. Anything Musk does, including just being Elon Musk, can have an effect on Twitter and its users and its advertisers.

Twitter is the world's 15th most popular network, ranking behind such stalwarts at Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Pinterest. It's a platform whose content is provided by a small number of its users. Data shows 10% of Twitter's 390-plus million users are responsible for 92% of the tweets from all U.S. users. The U.S. has 77.75 million active users, followed by 58.2 million in Japan and 24.45 million in India.

You can't please everyone all the time, and you can't afford to offend millions out of your customer base.

Unless you're Elon Musk, maybe. The billionaire loves the spotlight, and who knows what kind of dumpster fire he might be able to produce? Things may or may not be entertaining, but we do know they will be convoluted and subject to change on a whim.

And all the while, Musk will stand behind his paper shield of "free speech," all while having no idea what the responsibilities of free speech include.