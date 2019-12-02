OUR VIEW: David Weber an 'of course' pick for Decatur Hall

One of the highest compliments any Hall of Fame recipient can receive is “Well, of course.”

Is Dick Butkus among the greatest players in football history? Of course he is. Was Elvis Presley a revolutionary who changed the course of popular music? You bet. Has Mary Tyler Moore made an indelible mark on television? You bet.

Those choices are so obvious that if their names were left off a list detailing the greats in their fields, the listmaker would be embarrassed to be told they’d been left off.

Largely, the Decatur Hall of Fame is the same way. Spend some time in Decatur and listen to the names on buildings and community event, then look at the names on the hall of fame list.

Darrell Beck, Howard Buffett, Roger E. Walker Jr., Dwayne Andreas, Gary K.Anderson, Richard James Oglesby, Guy and Rose Scovill -- you don’t have to go far to find those names.

David G. Weber executive vice president of business development for Busey Bank, may not have his name on buildings. But when he was announced as this year prior to the Community Thanksgiving Luncheon, the reaction from many people was, “Well, naturally.”