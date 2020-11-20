OUR VIEW: Davis should re-adjust his sights

So that’s what being civil and bi-partisan looks like to U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.

Davis let loose via Twitter on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week. Davis, R-Taylorville, added to the pile of social media observations burying Pritzker over his reaction to COVID-19, Pritzker’s actions during the pandemic, Pritzker’s ripping toilets from a residence for a tax break and, we don’t know, maybe the color of the governor’s sweaters.

Davis uses the word so often that we imagine when he hits the “h” button, his autofill immediately offers “hypocrisy.”

Davis regularly puts the governor and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in his Twitter crosshairs, which contradicts his calls for civility. And the bi-partisanship he likes to brag about seems to halt at him criticizing his fellow Republicans.

Pritzker has done enough for which he could genuinely be criticized. Particularly troubling has been his presence at public gatherings after the shooting death of George Floyd and on the evening of this month’s election. Even though Pritzker was wearing a mask, his presence did his argument no favors.