OUR VIEW: Davis should re-adjust his sights

So that’s what being civil and bi-partisan looks like to U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
Davis let loose via Twitter on Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week. Davis, R-Taylorville, added to the pile of social media observations burying Pritzker over his reaction to COVID-19, Pritzker’s actions during the pandemic, Pritzker’s ripping toilets from a residence for a tax break and, we don’t know, maybe the color of the governor’s sweaters.
Davis uses the word so often that we imagine when he hits the “h” button, his autofill immediately offers “hypocrisy.”
Davis regularly puts the governor and Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan in his Twitter crosshairs, which contradicts his calls for civility. And the bi-partisanship he likes to brag about seems to halt at him criticizing his fellow Republicans.
Pritzker has done enough for which he could genuinely be criticized. Particularly troubling has been his presence at public gatherings after the shooting death of George Floyd and on the evening of this month’s election. Even though Pritzker was wearing a mask, his presence did his argument no favors.
Pritzker is also an easy target right now. He may be the least-liked politician in Davis’ 13th District, which is a convenient way to score points among his constituency.
But Davis’ Twitter post that criticizes Pritzker’s wealth has little to do with civility: “For the rest of us, ‘stay at home’ doesn’t mean ‘pick which mansion you’d like to spend your holiday’.” Between that and the attacks on Pritzker’s family, the attacks on the governor this week have been over the top.
We’re never going to tell a politician to stay in their lane. But Davis seems to speak much more about Illinois state politics than he does about what’s going on in Washington, D.C.
We endorsed Davis for re-election, and want him to continue his work there. His efforts would be more beneficial if they were going toward COVID-19 financial relief. That would serve his constituents better than riling them up by chasing after the governor.
