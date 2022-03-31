OUR VIEW: DCFS requires constant vigil

Supporting the awareness of child neglect and abuse isn’t exactly a brave and bold position to take. Careful treatment of the weakest, youngest and most easy of whom to take advantage should be each society’s default position.

Unfortunately, not all of us are on board. The Centers for Disease Control reports at least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse and/or neglect in the past year. The CDC adds that number is likely an underestimate. Estimates also suggest 70% of child abuse is unreported. In 2019, 1,840 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an excellent time to ponder child care and what to do about it when it’s witnessed.

Call the 24-hour Child Abuse Hotline at 800-25-ABUSE (800-252-2873) if you suspect that a child has been harmed or is at risk of being harmed by abuse or neglect. If you believe a child is in immediate danger of harm, call 911 first. Non-emergency neglect reports can be filed at dcfsonlinereporting.dcfs.illinois.gov or childabuse.illinois.gov.

Among those required to report child abuse are health workers, dental employees, teachers, school employees, police, and social workers.

The law protects reporters from civil liability for any call made in good faith. Conversely, any person who knowingly transmits a false report to the department commits the offense of disorderly conduct, a Class 4 felony.

In Illinois, headlines can lead us to think nothing is being accomplished by the state's Department of Children and Family Services. Gov. J.B. Pritzker promised changes shortly after taking office.For more than three decades, DCFS has operated under federal court oversight due to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois calling for reform in the child welfare system. The department has had 14 different agency leaders from 2003 to 2019.

Pritzker's budget added $100 million to the branch's budget, and there's an additional $250 million proposed this year.

Yet, the agency is understaffed and is criticized for its inability to get troubled youth to the right places quickly.

DCFS Director Marc Smith has been the face of the agency's failure, being held in contempt of court seven times already in 2022 -- that's seven contempt charges in 10 weeks -- for those failures.

The problem didn't start under Pritzker's watch. But he's the one who will field the complaints on the campaign trail. Not without merit, however.

During a DCFS hearing before the House Human Services Appropriations Committee earlier this month, State Rep. Rita Mayfield, a Waukegan Democrat, spoke for many taxpayers, saying, “Every year, you come back and ask for more money. You tell us the same stories, that you’re going to hire more case managers, you’re going to address these issues, and nothing happens."

Mayfield added that the organization's budget is among the state's largest -- the 11th largest among 55 state agencies -- “And we’re just not getting our money’s worth.”

There may be reasons to be optimistic. The funding, handled well, can be a huge help. The spotlight on the agency and its practices is shining bright. April is a good month to intensify that spotlight.

