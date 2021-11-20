OUR VIEW: Decatur Celebration outcome still on hold

The downtown Decatur event closed its history earlier this year with the announcement of its bankruptcy. But that just started the conclusion.

Since then, bankruptcy trustee Jeffrey D. Richardson has been going through the festival's paperwork and finances. His November court report raised the possibility of "potential malfeasance by former officers" of the festival.

That’s going to be chum in the water for everyone who ever had a complaint or suspicion about Decatur Celebration. The intriguing thing about Richardson’s report is the word “potential,” the absence of any clue what the malfeasance might be, and the absence of any names.

Richardson noted Celebration ceased operations in 2019 after a more than 30-year run. The event’s board of directors had blamed its demise on problems caused by the onset of COVID-19 which led to the cancellation of the 2020 event and its eventual total collapse.

But Richardson noted without elaboration his thought that Celebration was in financial trouble before the onset of the virus. “It appears the problem with the street festival predated COVID, although the last street festival was in 2019,” he adds, without elaborating.

He also wrote, “There are some issues and I have received complaints of potential malfeasance by former officers which I will investigate to the best of my ability given the limited resources that are likely in this case.”

Decatur Celebration opposed transparency on a regular basis. After an open policy of providing numbers early in the event’s run, Celebration directors and board members resisted numerous attempts to report on financial success and failure. Even requests by the City of Decatur, which provided police as security for the event, were rebuffed or chronically late.

The Celebration had initially listed its assets at just under $14,500 but said its debts totaled more than $81,000. Richardson said he is still digging through what might be sold to repay the organization’s dozens of creditors, but his report to creditors said there isn’t much of value left.

“The assets to be recovered are not significant and likely will not exceed the $10,000 to $20,000 range,” he said.

It’s vital to remember no one has been accused, let alone charged, with any wrongdoing. But it’s also to vital to remember the penalty for embezzlement from a 501 ( c)(3) is a misdemeanor if under $500, a Class 3 Felony punishable by 2-5 years in prison and fines of up to $25,000 for amounts between $500 and $1,000. Those who want to imagine the worst can take their imaginations from there.

One of the problems with those of us who want rapid solutions and retribution when we become aware of potential issues is failing to understand the process. What Decatur Celebration is doing now is going through the process.

