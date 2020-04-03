OUR VIEW: Decatur Celebration, sadly, makes the right call

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our summer just got a bit bleaker. But we understand why, and reluctantly have to acknowledge the Decatur Celebration board of directors has made the right decision.

The Celebration board announced Friday that complications and uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Decatur Celebration, which was to have been its 35th, had been cancelled.

We’re presently impatiently waiting the conclusion of the pandemic. We can imagine what the world would be like in early August, when Decatur Celebration would be taking over downtown. But none of us have any idea where the country will actually be.

We’ve already seen the postponements, cancellations and closings (voluntary and mandated) that have left billion-dollar businesses uncertain about how and when to move forward. Will there be a baseball season? What about football? What is the economy going to look like? How many of us will have lost our jobs? How many of us who still have jobs will feel as though we have limited disposable income?