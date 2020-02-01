OUR VIEW: Decatur council's public comment changes are a knee-jerk reaction to inappropriate attacks

All this showdown is missing is groups of people standing on opposite sides of a room, pointing at one another and yelling, “But they started it!”

The Decatur City Council is considering a policy that would eliminate public comments during discussion of individual agenda items. The council would continue to allow a 30-minute time period at the beginning of meetings for residents to speak, with each person limited to three minutes.

A memo from City Manager Scot Wrighton said changes were designed, among other things, to prevent audience members from intimidating others and to discourage "a hostile or toxic environment" at meetings.

“They started it!”

Whether they are dealing with city or public school issues, official meetings have grown contentious. There’s an uncomfortable arrogance and contempt from some of those elected, as though only they have access to the sacred screeds on which decisions would be based. That hubris has been fired back upon by a citizenry that feels not only ignored but opposed.

