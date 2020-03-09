OUR VIEW: Decatur jet service just a start

With what changing times have done to the city internally and its perception and reputation externally, any move toward the modern is a helpful positive.

In the last three years, we’ve all learned too much about federal subsidies through the federal Essential Air Service program, which ensures people can fly in less populated areas of the country. A goal for further federal subsidies is 10,000 enplanements, or passengers flying out of the airport. Reaching that benchmark would qualify the airport for $1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration towards infrastructure costs.

The goal hasn't been reached since 2006. But progress has moved forward over time — from 1,232 in 2008 to more than 8,000 in 2018. Blake Bronson, regional manager for SkyWest, is confident that goal will be reached.

Flights will take off from Decatur daily at 6 a.m. On Sundays through Fridays, an additional flight leaving Decatur at 12:12 p.m. will also be available. (The second daily flight will not be available on Tuesdays until April.) For return travelers, a daily flight will leave O'Hare at 9:25 p.m. On Sundays through Fridays, there will also be a flight leaving O'Hare at 10:35 a.m.

This is not the destination. But it’s a signification marking point along the way.

