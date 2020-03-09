OUR VIEW: Decatur jet service just a start

The arrival of jet service at the Decatur Airport is well worth celebrating.
SkyWest Airlines’ first flight isn’t merely progress, it’s a fresh pathway to further success for Decatur.
One of Decatur’s primary struggles for years is keeping up with the times. That result is often not from a lack of effort. Rather, the amount the agri-business and other business worlds have expanded has caused the need to keep up technologically and socially in multiple areas that require very specific talents and amount of manpower.
So how can a jet flight or two a day between Decatur and O’Hare International Airport improve life?
“This is a transformative day that will shape Decatur’s future,” said Nicole Bateman, community marketing manager for Limitless Decatur and Macon County. “Our local companies are exceptional at moving products throughout the world, and now we can provide exceptional connectivity for people who desire to visit the Decatur region for business and for pleasure.”
Decatur has been at a disadvantage as it tries to grow with the world. Moving away from an industrial base is difficult as plants close but continue to take up real estate. Displaced workers need training for new jobs. We’ve struggled with these issues for years, and continue to struggle.
With what changing times have done to the city internally and its perception and reputation externally, any move toward the modern is a helpful positive.
In the last three years, we’ve all learned too much about federal subsidies through the federal Essential Air Service program, which ensures people can fly in less populated areas of the country. A goal for further federal subsidies is 10,000 enplanements, or passengers flying out of the airport. Reaching that benchmark would qualify the airport for $1 million from the Federal Aviation Administration towards infrastructure costs.
The goal hasn't been reached since 2006. But progress has moved forward over time — from 1,232 in 2008 to more than 8,000 in 2018. Blake Bronson, regional manager for SkyWest, is confident that goal will be reached.
Flights will take off from Decatur daily at 6 a.m. On Sundays through Fridays, an additional flight leaving Decatur at 12:12 p.m. will also be available. (The second daily flight will not be available on Tuesdays until April.) For return travelers, a daily flight will leave O'Hare at 9:25 p.m. On Sundays through Fridays, there will also be a flight leaving O'Hare at 10:35 a.m.
This is not the destination. But it’s a signification marking point along the way.