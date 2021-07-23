OUR VIEW: Decatur police deserve credit, support

A populace doesn’t enjoy hearing bad news about itself. But it’s even worse when bad news occurs and the events are not dealt with in any way.

Shootings in Decatur have been a difficult nut to crack. Lack of cooperation from witnesses, victims declining medical treatment and fear combine to form a lethal barrier from solutions and resolutions.

At least we have good news from the good guys as well.

Decatur police have been doing an extraordinary job this summer. They’ve responded to dangerous situations. For examples, just look at some of the videos on our website at herald-review.com. That will give you an idea of some of the things we require from those who protect and serve.

Whether it’s been officers under fire or an 8-year-old in a Decatur neighborhood being wounded in a shooting, suspects have been taken into custody quickly. Weapons are being found in searches and being removed from streets. In addition, the violence does not appear to be escalating.

One of the arrests this week was credited to the security cameras installed earlier this year which can capture license plate numbers from 75 feet away.

Commenting on one case, Deputy Police Chief Shane Brandel told the Herald & Review the FLOCK system has already “proven itself very valuable in our investigations.

“In this particular case,” he said, “there is a good chance we wouldn’t have solved the case without the FLOCK system. It gave us the vehicle description to look for and so forth.”

The work they’re doing is unprecedented, and then, on a regular basis, new twists appear. The police this week make a surprising move in navigating a tricky situation whose complications wouldn’t have existed 10 years ago.

The police released a statement to essentially quiet restless natives. They acknowledged a recent complaint over a past alleged sexual assault. They also noted the complexity of the case, which includes multiple warrants at multiple locations, and the unknown nature of the length of the investigation.

So far, so normal for anyone familiar with the police's methods. But just as social media has made everyone experts about voting laws and pandemic resolutions, everyone is now a junior detective. Every person on social media with any knowledge of the case also had thoughts and theories.

"The Decatur Police Department does not typically comment on sexual abuse or sexual assault cases," the release stated, and gave a few reasons. "However," the statement continued, "this case has become a focus of rumors and false information within the larger public realm. As such, the department feels it necessary to make a statement."

The release bluntly refuted some social media rumors, and Brandel added a gentle rebuke: "I encourage the public to allow this investigation to continue without such false and dangerous information being spread."

That release walked a thin and precarious line, and did so with skill and panache. If you don't understand exactly what's being said in the statement, there's no way to communicate it to you.

All of this success comes amid concern over new state laws and their limitation on law enforcement. As the constant presence of police members’ families at Decatur City Council meetings reminds us, regardless of how the public views the laws, the changes are troubling officers and their loved ones.

The public needs to do its part. The way to truly support the police is to aid them in their efforts when you can and stay out of their way as needed.

We can make it happen.

