OUR VIEW: Decatur school bus issue trips up everyone

Bus drivers often are crucial cogs in the wheels of education, ensuring our community's children get to and from school and home. They are entrusted with precious cargo. They are one piece of the safety net.

Yet the series of events that have unfolded surrounding Decatur school bus drivers raises grave questions about how these valued employees are viewed by school district administration.

Back on Jan. 12, a plan to return students to classrooms on Jan. 19 was postponed because of a lack of bus drivers. From the outside, the reasoning seemed odd, as did the timing, all things considered.

And in fact, emails and internal documents later obtained by the Herald & Review showed administrators were warned as far back as Oct. 30 that there was concern about a driver shortage from Alltown Bus Service, the vendor.

In one letter, the bus service asked the district to pay 90% of the contracted amount to keep drivers on the payroll, ostensibly to encourage them not to leave, but no agreement was ever struck.

Amazingly, school board members were never told about the warning, bus drivers filed for unemployment, and the whole thing went off the rails in short order.