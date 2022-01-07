OUR VIEW: Decatur superintendent meeting a step in right direction

At least 300 viewers poked their heads in this week as the Decatur School District introduced the finalists for superintendent,
Malika Savoy-Brooks and Michael Gaal.
Each spoke in the virtual session for about an hour, answering questions about themselves and the directions they forecast for the school district. Citizens were able to submit questions, taking advantage of the transparency to which they’re entitled.
This is an editorial from the Herald & Review editorial board.
It’s a process with the potential to be beneficial to everyone. The public, of course, has access to the candidates. The candidates see more faces or at least hear more voices than if their only exposure prior to taking the job was contact with school board members and building staff. And the board acquits itself well by at last listening to pleas for transparency, and is rewarded with the presence of hundreds of people in the virtual meetings.
While pleased with the ultimate results, we continue our objection to the secrecy of the candidates’ identities. We understand the argument that “This is the way it’s done.” Employers can be taken by surprise when they find employees are looking elsewhere. They don’t want to be discovered by, for example, a media entity in another state unveiling the application.
But no one stays anywhere for long anymore. Superintendents, presidents and city managers have all turned around more quickly than their institutions would approve. Part of the reality of the 21st century is our mobility and restlessness means multiple jobs in multiple cities and possibly multiple careers. That’s the reality.
In the case of the Decatur superintendent search, the names of the candidates were going to be made public at the virtual forum. We have to assume the candidates had already alerted their current employers to this fact, thus making the need for secrecy in the days leading up to the forum moot. But if citizens had the candidates’ names available, questions could have been more specific and pointed
But ultimately the result has proven to be a nice step forward. We hope it continues.
31 photos from the Herald & Review archives
Illegal alcohol
1936: Thirteen gallons of illegal alcohol, quantities of flavoring, bottles and homemade blackjacks were captured by Decatur police in a raid at 406 Wabash Avenue. Six men were taken into custody and were questioned by federal agents, but no charges had been filed. (H&R file photo)
Macon County Medical Society
1957: From left are, Mrs. Spencer Bond, president of the Auxiliary to the Macon County Medical Society; Mrs. E. Rose, president-elect; Mrs. A.E. Schoonover of Salem, councilor for the seventh district; and Mrs. Robert Dunlevy of Pekin, state president. Schoonover and Dunlevy made their annual trip to Decatur and saw the movie ‘Nurse Recruitment,’ for which the Macon County Auxiliary has received state recognition. The medical society and the Decatur and Macon County Hospital Auxiliary gave donations to help in the making of the film. (H&R file photo)
Boody Post Office
1976: A new Boody Post Office will be open for business after a move from the old building (pictured), which has housed the service since 1935. The old Boody Post Office, 500 feet north of the new one on Illinois 48, was built in 1929 as a combination service station and grocery store. (H&R file photo)
Decatur and Macon County Hospital
1960: Mrs. B.O. Breeden, left, and Freda Combs of the Zonta service committee visit the Decatur and Macon County Hospital room furnished by the club. A plaque of appreciation hangs on the wall. Half of the $1,000 needed for the modern furniture in the room was earned at the Zonta Club Musical Treat for tired Christmas shoppers last winter. (H&R file photo)
Illinois Bell Telephone Co.
1970: Edmund A. ‘Al’ Bringer, assistant staff supervisor in personnel and public relations, will retire from Illinois Bell Telephone Co. after 46 years. Bringer has taught 1,500 telephone company employees how to use telephone equipment since 1950. He was first employed as a cable splicer’s helper in 1925, and later worked at residence telephone repair, cable repair, switchboard repair and teletype repair. (H&R file photo)
Library board of trustees
1968: City librarian Robert H. Dumas, right, shows some of the library’s new books to Mrs. James A. Bralley and Horace H. Butler. The two were appointed to the library board of trustees by Mayor James H. Rupp. They will serve until July 1, 1970. (H&R file photo)
Bonanza Sirloin Pit
1970: Pictured is the Bonanza Sirloin Pit on East Pershing Road. (H&R file photo)
Golf pros
1989: It was a good chance to improve the golf game as four of Decatur’s golf pros were on hand at the Hickory Point driving range to give pointers to anyone seeking help. At right, Decatur’s Katie Sevier gets instruction from Jay Dexter on how to help get the three wood working. At center, Rick Anderson helps another woman, while other golfers line up at left to try what they have learned. (H&R file photo)
F.W. Woolworth & Co.
1990: This photo of F.W. Woolworth & Co. was taken during the sale of the business. (H&R file photo)
Boys Club of Decatur
1984: Balloons were released at the Boys Club of Decatur’s new center at 959 N. Jasper St. to celebrate National Boys’ Club Week. Other activities included participation in the city’s spring cleanup drive and the Boys Club Spring Carnival. (H&R file photo)
Boos
1971: Boos sounds like a perfect name for a ghost town. That is, unless you pronounce it the way people who live at Boos pronounce it — not Boos as in booze, but Boos as in boast. But no matter what it sounds like, Boos is not the name of a ghost town. In fact, Boos never was a town, according to Ralph Hawn, who lives at the spot called Boos along Illinois 130 just south of Ste. Marie in Jasper County. (H&R file photo)
Warren Bros. Works
1959: Mrs. Pat Sitz and Oscar Goad sort and grade broom corn at Warren Bros. Works in Arcola. (H&R file photo)
Niantic firefighters
1994: Three members who are second-generation Niantic firefighters are, from left, Chris Brodnicki, Rick Snelson and Tim Snelson. The man at right is John Zimmerman. (H&R file photo)
Locomotive Engineers
UNDATED: Pictured are members of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers. (H&R file photo)
Mount Zion history book
1980: Aileen Britton, left, Virginia Gosnell and Helen Creek prepare material for a Mount Zion history book. (H&R file photo)
Pig Hip Restaurant
1985: The Pig Hip Restaurant was along U.S. 66 in Broadwell. The owner said he experimented until he came up with a sauce and began selling Pig Hip sandwiches. People would ask what was in the sauce, but the owner never told anyone. (H&R file photo)
Broadhead Bow Hunters Club
1978: Doug Eaton, Broadhead Bow Hunters Club president, left, and Charles Doyle, one of the men who conceived the idea of a sign shaped like an arrow, stand under the sign at the entrance to the archery range. The grounds were on South Side Drive and the sign is fashioned from a 26-foot telephone pole. (H&R file photo)
Taylorville basketball
1973: Jack H. Brown, second from left, Taylorville High School principal, is presented with a plaque honoring the undefeated 1944 Taylorville basketball team who won the state championship. Dolph Stanley, second from right, coached the team. Stanley and the 1944 team were inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Stanley is the only coach to take five different high school teams to the Illinois State basketball tournament: Equality, Mount Pulaski, Taylorville, Rockford Auburn and Rockford Boylan. The other two men are unidentified. (H&R file photo)
Richards Farms
1985: Richards Farms, just off U.S. 40 on a dead-end road northeast of Casey, was created by owner Gary Richards in 1977 out of the family homestead barn. The restaurant features sandwiches, steaks, seafood, burritos and spaghetti. (H&R file photo)
B.B. Burns Co.
1948: The building at 429 E. William St., which recently housed the Bruce Implement Co., and adjoining lot have been purchased by the B.B. Burns Co. The property will be used for expansion of the Burns company’s automobile sales and repair department. The building has more than 5,700 square feet of floor space. (H&R file photo)
Midland Depot
1911: Pictured is East Main Street. Midland Depot is in the background on Broadway. Cassell’s Castle is on the hill at the end of the street across the railroad tracks. (H&R file photo)
Bell’s Drug Store
1941: H.W. Bell, known as ‘Doc’ to hundreds of people who have patronized Bell’s Drug Store since it opened 46 years ago, retired from active business. He and Mrs. Bell, who has been active in management of the store, plan a leisurely life from now on. (H&R file photo)
Ears of corn
1984: Chuck Bell kneels with a multiple-eared cornstalk. Bob Jones and his son, Larry, of rural Casey were surprised when they scouted their cornfields and found a pair of stalks that each had six filled ears of corn. Four of the six ears of corn were small, but they were all filled with kernels. Most plants produce only one or two filled ears. (H&R file photo)
Seed corn
1980: Unlike field corn farmers, seed corn producers harvest by the ear to reduce the chances of damaging kernels. Florence Sutherd and Mrs. Louis Smull sort the corn before it is shelled, treated with fungicide and placed in 80,000 kernel bags to be sold to farmers. A bag of seed corn costs between $50 and $70. (H&R file photo)
House and barn
1954: A cupola and an offset chimney distinguish this barn at 1035 W. Main St. It is 60 to 65 years old and hasn’t sheltered a horse for several decades. The chimney is offset half a brick’s length where it reaches a point even with the top of the lower window’s frame. The barn stands at the rear of a house owned by Mrs. Roy Phillips. (H&R file photo)
Camp Robert Faries
1918: Boy Scouts of America Camp Robert Faries. (H&R file photo)
Decatur Boxing Club
1979: The Decatur Boxing Club’s Silver Gloves state finalists will be competing in Macomb. From left are: Kevin Lynn, Brian Sloan, Steve Gensler and Brian Maxey. The four advanced to the finals in sections fights along with Dave Bodine, who was not present for the picture. State winners will move to the national finals in Michigan. (H&R file photo)
The Bowl
1981: The Bowl, Joe Vigneri’s establishment at 655 E. Pershing Road, is a place strong in state tournament history. It has been selected as the site for the Illinois Women’s Bowling Association state tournament during each of its five visits to Decatur. (H&R file photo)
Borg-Warner Corp.
1950: A finished carburetor is given a flow test by Raymond J. Hopkins at Borg-Warner Corp. It is checked under full throttle, part throttle and idling conditions. When it passes this test, it is ready to be installed on a tractor. Aircraft carburetors are tested under conditions approximating high-altitude flying. (H&R file photo)
116th Infantry Regiment
1961: A. Webber Borchers shows a picture of Col. N.W. Tupper, a Civil War canteen, drum and bugle carried by the 116th Infantry Regiment. The 116th Infantry Regiment, which was formed Sept. 30, 1862, in what is now Fairview Park, carried the two instruments through such battles as Vicksburg-Chickamauga and Chattanooga. (H&R file photo)
Camp Robert Faries
1949: Almost complete is the Camp Robert Faries Boy Scout trading post being constructed on weekends by volunteer Scouters. District Commissioner Edgar Meldahl said it will be a central gathering place where the Scouts can buy supplies and ‘write their mothers how lonesome they are.’ Working, from left, are Leonard Erickson, Troop 1 Scoutmaster; Paul Simroth; and W.J. ‘Jake’ Webber. Erickson and Webber are district camping men. (H&R file photo)
