OUR VIEW: Decatur superintendent meeting a step in right direction

At least 300 viewers poked their heads in this week as the Decatur School District introduced the finalists for superintendent, Malika Savoy-Brooks and Michael Gaal.

Each spoke in the virtual session for about an hour, answering questions about themselves and the directions they forecast for the school district. Citizens were able to submit questions, taking advantage of the transparency to which they’re entitled.

It’s a process with the potential to be beneficial to everyone. The public, of course, has access to the candidates. The candidates see more faces or at least hear more voices than if their only exposure prior to taking the job was contact with school board members and building staff. And the board acquits itself well by at last listening to pleas for transparency, and is rewarded with the presence of hundreds of people in the virtual meetings.

While pleased with the ultimate results, we continue our objection to the secrecy of the candidates’ identities. We understand the argument that “This is the way it’s done.” Employers can be taken by surprise when they find employees are looking elsewhere. They don’t want to be discovered by, for example, a media entity in another state unveiling the application.

But no one stays anywhere for long anymore. Superintendents, presidents and city managers have all turned around more quickly than their institutions would approve. Part of the reality of the 21st century is our mobility and restlessness means multiple jobs in multiple cities and possibly multiple careers. That’s the reality.

In the case of the Decatur superintendent search, the names of the candidates were going to be made public at the virtual forum. We have to assume the candidates had already alerted their current employers to this fact, thus making the need for secrecy in the days leading up to the forum moot. But if citizens had the candidates’ names available, questions could have been more specific and pointed

But ultimately the result has proven to be a nice step forward. We hope it continues.

