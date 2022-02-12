OUR VIEW: Decatur superintendent selection is deeply troubling. Here's why.

HERALD & REVIEW EDITORIAL BOARD
Congratulations to Rochelle Clark, the new superintendent of Decatur Public Schools.
As even board member Reagan Lewis pointed out at this week’s meeting where the hiring of Clark was made official, nothing about the way the school board handled the hire should reflect on Clark in any way. She’s a veteran educator with more than three decades of work on her resume. Her record will speak for itself.
Unfortunately, the school board’s record also speaks for itself. A stumbling path led to two candidates being paraded for the public, one unqualified. A strange process in which applicants were to apply by Oct. 24, 2021. Uncertainty about who applied and when.
Late Friday afternoon, the district put out what it called a "timeline" of the hire. In that release, the district said the Oct. 24 application deadline was from the company the district hired and the district had no deadline. The release also said the district did not pay the final 25% of the $24,900 to the company.
Kevin Collins-Brown expressed reservations and said if the board was not willing to table the decision until they were addressed, he'd have to vote no, and he did. His was the only dissenting vote.
"She applied after the deadline," he said. "We had two other internal candidates that were never interviewed.”
Clark has been in education for more than 30 years, beginning as a teaching assistant in a special education classroom. She first served in Decatur schools in 2008, left in 2016 and returned in August of last year. The discussion does not need to be about her qualifications.
The discussion is about the school board adhering to its own rules, regulations and promises. Each then-candidate for the board sat in a meeting with the Herald & Review editorial board, and each candidate made a vow of transparency. A vow they have executed inconsistently at best.
Lewis addressed Clark at the meeting. "Dr. Clark, I want to apologize to you that on this momentous day in your career, that it is clouded in any way based on the perception that the board's process was flawed, a process you had no part in other than being interviewed," Lewis said. "My shoulders are broad enough to bear the blame, and I'm honored to be among the first to welcome and congratulate you. I welcome with a joyous heart and open arms."
That can serve as a mea culpa for the moment. But unless the board is willing to change course on transparency, it’s a speech Lewis should commit to memory in case she has to say it on behalf of the board again.
