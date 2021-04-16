OUR VIEW: Decatur's 2 nights of tornadoes 25 years ago changed our lives

Some memories come complete with dates. Dec. 7, 1941. Nov. 23, 1963. 9/11.
In other cases, the existence of images leaves us with a vivid visual input, even if we don't remember the exact date. The first atomic bomb explosion. The Beatles on "The Ed Sullivan Show." The Berlin Wall comes down.
Add to the latter the consecutive nights of tornado horror in Decatur.
We mark the 25th anniversary of those nights this year.
Twenty-five years ago, on consecutive evenings, residents in Decatur looked to the sky like they never had. They wound up seeing multiple funnel clouds in that sky, and witnessed damage that turned the town into an emergency zone.
The Midwest is Ground Zero for tornado strikes in the United States. While it's not part of the country's legendary "Tornado Alley," Illinois is comfortably among the top 10 states for annual tornado frequency. We're no strangers to the experience.
But seeing the carnage first-hand is unforgettable. The damage to property and material fades. There is evidence of that all through Decatur sites struck 25 years ago.
But what we can't see is the psyches of those affected at the time and for unknown lengths. Some of those who faced nature down relive the experience an unfortunate frequent amount of time.
Those moments were undoubtedly in mind in succeeding years. Perhaps the twin tornadoes gave everyone in their presence a reminder of the fragility of everything we hold, particularly when that fragility is destroyed by a force we can't imagine until we're face to face with it.
Decatur has always been crowded with people who do more than even they can imagine is possible. The giving and helpful nature of the community was there 25 years ago, and we expect it will be again.
But just for the record, we don't need disasters to prove our nature.