OUR VIEW: 'Decisions are made by those who show up.' So why don't more people show up?

Those strong turnout numbers still work out to less than a quarter of those registered.

The people chosen in Tuesday’s election are responsible for decisions about which roads get fixed, what economic incentives are offered to developers, how our schools are run and how much you pay in taxes. They control the budgets of public safety agencies and the zoning rules for new businesses.

Everyone in a community is affected by the leadership, or lack thereof, demonstrated by those in local offices.

Yet, most of the time, fewer than one in four residents take part in choosing them.

And no one who pays attention to local politics is ever surprised by that.

So, kudos to all of Tuesday’s candidates for local office, who threw their hats in the ring at a time when civic engagement can be hard to come by.

We are deeply grateful for the voters who recognized the importance of these decisions — who took the time to show up for their communities.

It’s an example we hope more will follow in the future.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0