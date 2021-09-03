 Skip to main content
OUR VIEW: Democrats' decisions dishearten

Illinois Legislative Redistricting

Illinois State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, D-Cicero, shakes hands with Illinois State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, as he crosses the aisle to speak with her after passage of the Illinois legislative maps proposal on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. 

 JUSTIN L. FOWLER, THE STATE JOURNAL-REGISTER VIA AP
The manner in which Democrats have handled the redrawing of legislative maps has presented a series of cynical, self-preserving and tone-deaf moves that would be outrageous in any normal situation. But this being Illinois and this being 2021, the actions appear to be business as normal for now and the foreseeable future.

Illinois Democrats have made clear their position is party over people. Practically every time we think politicians have pushed fairness and common sense well past the absolute limit, along comes a move like this to show there is plenty of room for further action.

The Illinois legislature likes its sneaky late-night moves, whether it’s financing a baseball stadium or rushing to approve bills featuring thousands of pages read by only those who wrote them. This year’s stealth maneuvers have largely involved redistricting of the state based on the 2020 census.

After the Illinois legislature OK’d maps earlier this year, the shortcomings were pointed out. Democrats decided on a sneaky “do-over.” The new maps were posted online for the first time Monday afternoon. The “new” map was approved Tuesday. Witnesses at a hearing earlier this year asked that the public be given 30 days to review the map. Not 30 hours.

Democrat leaders stammer, go silent or change the subject when they’re questioned about fairness and about campaign pledges. Illinois voters can come to no other conclusion but that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s regular campaign promises about transparency in the process and rejecting partisan legislation were nothing but bald-faced lies.

Republicans are still hoping that a federal judge will throw out Democrats' maps. We don’t like relying on courts to make legislators right. But in this case, that’s what we’re hoping for.

Redistricting season officially kicks off with the release of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that will be used to redraw voting districts nationwide.
