There are dozens of questions that need to be answered.
Dennis School's two campuses have been deemed "structurally compromised," meaning students won't be attending classes there in the fall.
Officials of Decatur Public Schools are in the process of determining where students from the Mosaic campus and the Kaleidoscope campus will attend classes come August.
But before the questions, we're thankful the structures were declared unfit while empty. Teachers and staff were barred from the school last week.
Dennis School Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St.
By this week, the decision to keep everyone away from the building was correctly questioned with a parent's thought, "It was OK Tuesday but it wasn't on Wednesday?"
A second analysis after last week's was quickly commissioned and completed, reiterating the early decision.
No decisions have yet been reached about where Dennis' more than 500 students will attend school this coming year. The school year is set to begin on Aug. 14, and the district hopes to keep the students together. Officials are hopeful that decision can be made at or before the board’s scheduled June 27 meeting.
The district has no timeline as of yet for determining whether to refurbish or replace the closed buildings.
Dennis staff had concerns which they brought up in one of the regularly scheduled meetings that administration holds with building staffs. One teacher reported that when the band practiced, her classroom shook. That was one reason for asking for a structural engineer to examine the buildings.
Thankfully, the early warnings were heeded. We saw what can happen when warnings are ignored when an apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, earlier this year. Some variation of that nightmare scenario could have been repeated here with children in the building.
Dennis School Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St.
There are enough things that did happen that will provide hard questions that will have to be answered. But for the time being, safety and relief have won the day.
LOOKING BACK: Decatur's Dennis School
1992: Fourth- and fifth-graders at Dennis School study a model of one of Columbus' ships made by classmates.
1991: Dennis School Principal William Cogan exchanges comments with students after climbing onto the roof to spend the day in his tuxedo
T-shirt and white shorts.
1989: The 100th day of the school year in Decatur was observed through celebrations by kindergarten classes in public and some parochial schools. At Dennis School, 46 kindergartners in the classes of Jill Davis and Robert Winters held a 100th day carnival in the all-purpose room. A series of booths allowed the students to do counting activities based on the number 100. Davis works with Mario Garcia, 6; Tifiany Hall, 6; Jonathan Clevenger, 5; and Betsy Krows, 6, to make Fruit Loop necklaces.
1985: The reading program at Dennis School matches advanced sixth grade readers with beginning first grade readers. Amy Jackson, 11, helps Serita Perkins, 7, on her reading skills.
1989: Wes Smith teaches one of Dennis School's sixth-grade classes, ranked best in the city in reading and math. Smith said it's crucial to find reading material that intrigues his students.
1988: In the 1974-75 school year, Mary Hinman's third-grade class at Dennis School proposed the monarch as the state insect and a huge ceramic butterfly was put up in 1986. Here, the now-retired Hinman unveiled a plaque honoring her and her students' efforts to honor the butterfly.
1991: Five-year-old David Irons offers his assistance at Dennis School by holding a paint bucket. Kindergarten students at the school took turns helping student carpenters from the Decatur Area Vocational Center build a loft in the classroom.
1993: Dennis School teacher Robert Winters introduces Ashley Sykes, 5, to her kindergarten classroom as her parents, John and Marsha Sykes look on. A pilot program in three Decatur elementary schools called Off to a Good Start is making the transition into kindergarten easier for students, parents and teachers.
Mario Richard points to an image of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on his hat while reciting a poem with fellow pre-kindergarten students during the Black History Month assembly at Dennis School.
Principal intern Keith Creighton praises third graders, including Jade Washington, after their presentation during the Black History Month assembly at Dennis School on Friday. Washington portrayed historical figure, Elijah McCoy, during the event.
Dennis School students work after school on Thursday on the production of an original musical written by Millikin University student Haley Muller.
Dennis School teacher Chelsea Janvrin gives instructions to students before the students start wrapping presents for the school angel tree. Working on this project were Mariah Johnson, Tyreona Avery, Zacari Moore, Braedon Miller and Caleb Sternberg.
