There are dozens of questions that need to be answered.

Dennis School's two campuses have been deemed "structurally compromised," meaning students won't be attending classes there in the fall.

Officials of Decatur Public Schools are in the process of determining where students from the Mosaic campus and the Kaleidoscope campus will attend classes come August.

But before the questions, we're thankful the structures were declared unfit while empty. Teachers and staff were barred from the school last week.

By this week, the decision to keep everyone away from the building was correctly questioned with a parent's thought, "It was OK Tuesday but it wasn't on Wednesday?"

A second analysis after last week's I stumble when I read this phrase. Is it needed? was quickly commissioned and completed, reiterating the early decision.

No decisions have yet been reached about where Dennis' more than 500 students will attend school this coming year. The school year is set to begin on Aug. 14, and the district hopes to keep the students together. Officials are hopeful that decision can be made at or before the board’s scheduled June 27 meeting.

The district has no timeline as of yet for determining whether to refurbish or replace the closed buildings.

Dennis staff had concerns which they brought up in one of the regularly scheduled meetings that administration holds with building staffs. One teacher reported that when the band practiced, her classroom shook. That was one reason for asking for a structural engineer to examine the buildings.

Thankfully, the early warnings were heeded. We saw what can happen when warnings are ignored when an apartment building collapse in Davenport, Iowa, earlier this year. Some variation of that nightmare scenario could have been repeated here with children in the building.

But that didn't happen.

There are enough things that did happen that will provide hard questions that will have to be answered. But for the time being, safety and relief have won the day.

