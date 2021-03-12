OUR VIEW: Designation requires attention

Receiving news that the federal government is reviewing the way it classifies population area is not good news these days for Illinois.
A federal plan to change the parameters on designation has leaders from Decatur and those from similar-sized counties around the country concerned about the financial implications of a change to “micropolitan statistical area.”
For the last 70 years, a "metropolitan statistical area" qualified for that title with a population of at least 50,000. Now, based on recommendations made by a committee of various experts from federal agencies, the Office of Management and Budget is looking at upping the population requirements for metropolitan statistical area status to at least 100,000 to reflect changing demographic trends. The increase also closely matches the increase in the country's population since 1950.
The changes would not take effect until 2023.
The Daily Yonder, a project of the Center for Rural Strategies, a Kentucky-based nonprofit that advocates for rural causes, said the change would eliminate 144 metropolitan areas. It would reclassify the 251 counties in those metropolitan areas as nonmetropolitan. Those counties have a combined population of 18 million. The nonmetropolitan U.S. population would expand from about 46 million to 64 million.
City leaders are understandably worried that a redesignation will result in an unfavorable adjustment in money from federal programs. In addition, anything that reads as a reduction in status reflects poorly on an entire area.
Researchers said the change would have complex effects, but given that the plan is new in addition to the report itself giving effects no consideration, we can be led to believe the best or the worst.
There remains the possibility that the budgetary impact would be minimal. That depends on whether the agencies distributing funds look at area designation or actual raw numbers.
Optimists anticipate the possibility of smaller areas becoming more attractive because of lower costs, housing availability and quieter lifestyle.
The Office of Management and Budget says in the report that federal agencies shouldn’t use the county classification system to determine program and funding eligibility. That’s also the back door to an argument that states, “Hey, we just give the numbers a name. We don’t tell you what to do with them.” Simply a nod and a wink to avoid any blame for fallout.
You don’t have to be a federal policy wink to know the word associations that come from the use of “rural” and "metro,“ or any of their synonyms.
An ad-hoc group of advocates for rural economic and community development has released a letter with warnings about the change. They point out the obvious -- regardless of how the Office of Management and Budget says and wants otherwise, the simple fact is those designations often influence eligibility requirements, allocation formulas, scoring criteria, and several other dimensions of program administration.
The letter also says that increasing the number of nonmetropolitan counties could increase competition for scarce rural funding. “Widening this pool of ‘nonmetro’ communities would likely result in the current remote and distressed towns with very small populations competing with an even larger number of well-resourced former metropolitans for scarce federal funds,” the letter said.
There appear to be nothing but negatives for areas presently set for redesignation. That makes clear it’s time for those who represent Central Illinois on the federal level, like Rodney Davis and Adam Kinzinger, will have to continue their efforts to keep our area and its importance highly visible on the radar.