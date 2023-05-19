When the amphitheater near Lake Decatur was completed, it was a surprise to the cynical, who thought the proposed venue was a pipe dream that would vanish like many other proposals. Even as the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater opened, the cynics were ready to carp at the performers.

Well, how do you like them now?

The Devon has gone well beyond a new venue whose momentum was clipped by COVID-19 and now stands as a Central Illinois destination, and the list of national acts presented is as diverse as any in the area.

Kansas opened the venue's 2023 schedule on Friday, May 19. The remaining dates for the month are a trio of shows on Memorial Day weekend: singer-songwritwr Myron Elkins, Tom Sandoval from “Vanderpump Rules” and Van Halen tribute band Jump.

Other announced shows include Jo Dee Messina with Deana Carter, Riley Green, Travis Tritt, T-Pain, Everclear, Little Feat, the Village People and the Beach Boys.

Scheduled performers Night Ranger and Rick Springfield are, like Kansas, former Decatur Celebration headliners.

Decatur enjoys criticizing itself for the things it doesn’t have. The absence of popular long-running events like Blues in Central Park and Decatur Celebration led to plenty of hand-wringing. But almost as though on cue, the Devon stepped in to fill some of those empty spaces. The scale may be smaller, particularly compared with Celebration.

It can also be more expensive. But the Devon offers amenities as places to sit and recognizable proven food trucks.

Enjoy another summer at this jewel on the lake.