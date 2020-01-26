OUR VIEW: Disagree without being disagreeable

When you're elected to represent the people, criticism and receiving feedback come with the territory. In fact, it's a valued hallmark of our democracy.

But something is wrong with recent Decatur City Council meetings that have had public comment sections pierced by personal attacks and insults.

The intensity seems to be growing.

What's emerging is troubling.

OUR VIEW: Decatur council's call for public's opinion on pot sales rings hollow We've all had those moments in our lives when we've asked a parent for something and attempted to lay the groundwork for why they should support it.

Don't get us wrong: This editorial board has consistently advocated for citizen engagement and public input on all levels of government, especially locally. We have been concerned when elected and appointed officials appear to seek restrictions on public comment. And we have stressed that they need more, not less, feedback from those they represent — especially from people who may take a fundamentally different view than theirs.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

We also believe those they represent can disagree without being disagreeable. Meaningful critiques of spending, policy decisions and government actions are crucial. Name-calling and vitriolic, personal attacks only distract from the issues.