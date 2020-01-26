OUR VIEW: Disagree without being disagreeable

When you're elected to represent the people, criticism and receiving feedback come with the territory. In fact, it's a valued hallmark of our democracy.
But something is wrong with recent Decatur City Council meetings that have had public comment sections pierced by personal attacks and insults.
The intensity seems to be growing.
What's emerging is troubling.
We've all had those moments in our lives when we've asked a parent for something and attempted to lay the groundwork for why they should support it.
Don't get us wrong: This editorial board has consistently advocated for citizen engagement and public input on all levels of government, especially locally. We have been concerned when elected and appointed officials appear to seek restrictions on public comment. And we have stressed that they need more, not less, feedback from those they represent — especially from people who may take a fundamentally different view than theirs.
We also believe those they represent can disagree without being disagreeable. Meaningful critiques of spending, policy decisions and government actions are crucial. Name-calling and vitriolic, personal attacks only distract from the issues.
The risk is that this harsh, disruptive treatment will have a chilling effect and cause fewer people to become involved in the civic process, which ought to function as a marketplace of ideas.
The men and women elected to the city council, school board and other seats are volunteers doing what they believe is right. It’s already harder than it was 30 years ago to find people who are willing to hold public office — to develop an informed opinion and attach their names to it. Too many seats are uncontested.
We can disagree — and we regularly do — with the views of those in office. Regardless, we still believe that they should be recognized, not mocked and harassed, for their willingness to serve.
And every election, voters get to weigh those rights and wrongs through their own prism. New people are elected. Democracy continues.
Scrutiny of public officials and vigorous public debate are two pillars of our form of government. But at the end of the day, we are more alike than different. We all deserve respect.