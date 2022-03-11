OUR VIEW: Disappointing manner to part ways

VIPs lined up early in the morning on March 6, 2020, boarding a 6 a.m. jet flight from Decatur to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport.

Upon their return, the group arrived to a crowd of supporters, catered hors 'd'oeuvres from the airport’s Red Barn Kitchen restaurant and members from the Lutheran School Association band played outside near the runway.

The arrival of SkyWest’s jet service to Decatur was the successful conclusion to a years-long effort, an effort that included disappointments and missteps and repeated attempts to secure the service.

The thought that day was, at last, a city the size of Decatur had a victory.

SkyWest has filed a 90-day notice of termination of service at the Decatur Airport due to pilot shortages within the aviation industry. SkyWest is to continue service from Decatur until the Department of Transportation supplies a replacement.

SkyWest’s arrival here was a victory here in the same way it was a victory in cities like Clarksburg, West Virginia; Dodge City, Kansas; Scottsbluff, Nebraska; Rochester, Minnesota; Mason City, Iowa; Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Paducah, Kentucky.

All of those cities are losing SkyWest access as well, for the same reason.

SkyWest also cited the pilot shortage last month when announcing scheduled changes to its flights in Decatur. SkyWest has been turning off services to cities around the country for months.

The start of SkyWest's service in Decatur was March 2020. Decatur flight VIPs included Rep. Rodney Davis and Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. After the airport ceremony, they both went to a roundtable discussion at Crossing Healthcare. Health experts and officials were meeting to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That day, a sixth case was confirmed in Illinois. Within 10 days, the country essentially shut down.

The airline industry is one of several clearly and deeply affected in the COVID-19 aftermath. Similar to service workers and teachers, a break from business as usual may have sparked second thoughts about becoming or remaining a pilot.

Any number of reasons could also be added to a list of blame. Has there been a public reevaluation of air travel? Is there an ongoing examination of career paths, leading people away from certain careers after they’ve been experienced? What other industries will be affected in unexpected negative ways as we slowly distance ourselves from the coronavirus?

Those questions weren’t occurring to anyone in March 2020. We can only hope to look back on this moment as a temporary slip.

