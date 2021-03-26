OUR VIEW: District has a good week

This was a good week for DPS 61.

Decatur public schools returned to in-person learning this week, which is enough in itself to celebrate. Any issues appear to have been minor – no uproar was prompted as students trickled back. The transportation issue that interrupted plans to return earlier this year has been solved. After some stutter steps, Decatur seems to be more in line with surrounding districts.

Tuesday night’s board meeting, meanwhile, included a fair decision. Replacing Paul Fregeau as the district’s superintendent will be put on hold until after next month’s election, in which four people will fill board slots. Fregeau’s hire was finalized before the current board was seated, and the ensuing period was fraught with organizational issues, miscommunication, lack of communication and drama that had nothing to do with the jobs at hand for the district.

Maybe the fading of the threat of COVID, the return to classrooms and a refreshed board can serve as a righting of the ship for DPS 61. There are plenty of issues to deal with in coming months, including decisions on redistricting, buildings and making sure the taxpayers and the students are served in the way they should be.

Perhaps we can view the Fregeau era as an experiment that has value in being conducted. Perhaps as next month’s election brings new board members and another superintendent search begins, the path of making correct decisions for the district and responding to those the district serves will be an easier one to navigate. The tentative steps so far are good ones.

