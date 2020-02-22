OUR VIEW: Do non-boundaried schools prompt inequity?

There’s talk in Illinois of increasing the multiplier. There have been calls to separate boundaried schools from non-boundaried for state championship competitions. There’s been an ongoing reciting of the inequity of the numbers.

The complaints are an inequity of championships. In the last 10 years, 35.4% of the state championships have been won by non-boundaried schools. Those schools represent 27.1% of Illinois high schools.

Is that a decisive pattern, or is 10 years too brief a time to determine tendencies? Is that percentage out of whack? Is the goal that 73% of state titles go to non-boundaried schools?

Volleyball, boys soccer and boys and girls basketball have all seen in excess of 40 percent of their titles go to non-boundaried schools. But those complaining about leveling the field don’t mention the 15% softball championship rate of non-boundaried schools.

The attractions of non-boundaried schools are the opportunities they offer to students. Extra-curricular activities are a key part of a student’s experience. If a school is bragging up its math or science or computer curriculum to attract students, shouldn’t they also brag up their athletic programs? That can be called recruiting, or it can be called giving an extraordinary student a chance to be extraordinary.

Unfortunately, there’s no quick and easy solution that will satisfy everyone. We’ll keep working under the present conditions, and people will believe what they want to believe.

