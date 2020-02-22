OUR VIEW: Do non-boundaried schools prompt inequity?

As long as private schools have been winning state sports championships, they’ve been accused of being “cheaters.” But all Illinois private schools pay a price of presumption of that cheating. “Cheating” that’s been and continues to be difficult to impossible to prove.
But people are going to believe what they’re going to believe.
In our story last week about recruiting for high school sports, St. Teresa cross country coach Todd Vohland discussed an occurrence when his team was being introduced during one of its state’s championships, only to hear a parent near the front of the crowd yell, “Yeah, but they cheat.”
There will always be a parent or a group of them who will deride another school’s success as cheating, or an unfair advantage, or some kind of manipulation of Illinois High School Association bylaws.
Non-boundaried schools face a double-whammy of a penalty for their existence and then their success. In 2005, the IHSA multiplied every non-boundaried school’s enrollment by 1.65. If the school’s enrollment in 100, for the purposes of classification in sports, that school’s enrollment would be considered 165. Ten years later, the IHSA added the “success factor.” If teams win consecutive state championships, they are forced to move up a class.
This is an extensive and unprecedented effort to level a playing field. No other state in the country has both rules.
There’s talk in Illinois of increasing the multiplier. There have been calls to separate boundaried schools from non-boundaried for state championship competitions. There’s been an ongoing reciting of the inequity of the numbers.
The complaints are an inequity of championships. In the last 10 years, 35.4% of the state championships have been won by non-boundaried schools. Those schools represent 27.1% of Illinois high schools.
Is that a decisive pattern, or is 10 years too brief a time to determine tendencies? Is that percentage out of whack? Is the goal that 73% of state titles go to non-boundaried schools?
Volleyball, boys soccer and boys and girls basketball have all seen in excess of 40 percent of their titles go to non-boundaried schools. But those complaining about leveling the field don’t mention the 15% softball championship rate of non-boundaried schools.
The attractions of non-boundaried schools are the opportunities they offer to students. Extra-curricular activities are a key part of a student’s experience. If a school is bragging up its math or science or computer curriculum to attract students, shouldn’t they also brag up their athletic programs? That can be called recruiting, or it can be called giving an extraordinary student a chance to be extraordinary.
Unfortunately, there’s no quick and easy solution that will satisfy everyone. We’ll keep working under the present conditions, and people will believe what they want to believe.