OUR VIEW: Does Illinois deserve more influence on presidential races?

But Illinois faces obstacles of both circumstance and its own doing. Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin said he’d like to have the state involved early in the decision-making process, but “Iowa and New Hampshire are determined to have a primary in two years in advance if necessary to always be first. … we’ll never, never ever, be the first in line.”

David Greising, president and CEO of the Better Government Association, brought up a more prescient point. “The elephant in the room is the rampant corruption,” he said.

That’s not the elephant in the room. That phrase indicates it’s something that’s obvious but a topic people don’t want to discuss. Illinois wishes corruption in its politics was the elephant in the room. But we can’t escape the federal searches, charges and resignations of our political leaders.

Or maybe the simpler response to Greising is a sarcastic “Oh, you think so?”

Illinois isn’t even showing it has an ability to keep its voting rolls clean. Non-citizens have been registered. Underage citizens have nearly been registered. Registrations of former inmates have been erroneously canceled.