OUR VIEW: Don't forget census

If you’re weary of hearing it, consider how weary others must be of saying it.

If you’ve already filled out and returned your 2020 census form, nice job and thank you. You’ve complied with law, and you’ve helped direct federal funds in your city and state’s direction.

People can go to my2020census.gov and answer a dozen questions about where they were living on April 1 (the official census day), their household size and some demographic details. Those questions can also be answered over the phone, at 844-330-2020, or by filling out and mailing back a printed questionnaire. Questionnaires are general sent to people who have not responded online. Whatever method you choose, the process takes minutes.

Illinois as a state is in the upper third of the country for responses, at 68.5%. Good for us for that progress, but like voting, there’s plenty of room to do better. In Macon County, 68.6% of responses have been recorded, similar to other numbers in the area. That’s down 2% from 2010 reporting at the same point.

Getting responses now is important. Census takers will go door to door to acquire answers to questions, so answering saves them that work and allows you to avoid the intrusion.