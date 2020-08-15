OUR VIEW: Don't forget census

If you’re weary of hearing it, consider how weary others must be of saying it.
If you’ve already filled out and returned your 2020 census form, nice job and thank you. You’ve complied with law, and you’ve helped direct federal funds in your city and state’s direction.
People can go to my2020census.gov and answer a dozen questions about where they were living on April 1 (the official census day), their household size and some demographic details. Those questions can also be answered over the phone, at 844-330-2020, or by filling out and mailing back a printed questionnaire. Questionnaires are general sent to people who have not responded online. Whatever method you choose, the process takes minutes.
Illinois as a state is in the upper third of the country for responses, at 68.5%. Good for us for that progress, but like voting, there’s plenty of room to do better. In Macon County, 68.6% of responses have been recorded, similar to other numbers in the area. That’s down 2% from 2010 reporting at the same point.
Getting responses now is important. Census takers will go door to door to acquire answers to questions, so answering saves them that work and allows you to avoid the intrusion.
Around $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year using formulas that incorporate census data, including payments for Medicare and Medicaid, programs funded through block grants, Head Start and the National School Lunch Program, among many others. Many of those programs have significant effects on low-income communities — the very places where census participation traditionally is lower.
There are any number of reasons people are shying away from reporting. COVID-19 continues to have many of us laying low with a bunker mentality. Suspicion of government grows no matter who’s in charge.
Considering lines are literally being drawn as a result of the 2020 census – the results will be used to draw boundary lines for congressional districts, and the numbers will change many state’s number of electors in the Electoral College. There’s no risk or danger in having yourself counted. The results will make sure you and your neighbors are counted.
So if you haven’t done so yet, fill out your census now. And if you’ve done yours, encourage others to do the same. This is one of the things which we are truly all in together.
