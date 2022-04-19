OUR VIEW: Don't let local stores get away

Waves of nostalgia and disappointment took over thoughts and conversations last week with the report that one-time retail giant Kmart was down to three United States stores.

Some were able to ignore or chuckle about the demise of the colossus. At one time, in excess of 2,000 stores dotted America. Kmart was a store people went to for clothes, general supplies, a quick sandwich, car work, even an Icee.

Kmart’s trademark store appearance and its easily recognizable logo were everywhere. But in 2002, Kmart filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the largest U.S. retailer to take that step. The company also closed 250 stores. But that wasn’t enough to stop the hemorrhaging.

Kmarts continue to operate in Westwood, New Jersey; Bridgehampton, on New York’s Long Island, and Miami.

But the company has largely faded and joined hundreds of chains from which customers turned away. Among the deceased large retail stores are such local and regional favorites as Montgomery Ward, Sears, Venture, K’s Merchandise, F.W. Woolworth, Circuit City, Blockbuster, Borders, Camelot Music, Coconuts Music, Hollywood Video, Musicland and Waldenbooks.

Among the once-popular restaurants now shuttered, regional favorites include Arthur Treachers, Chi-Chi’s. Howard Johnson’s, Lone Star Steakhouse and Kenny Rogers Roasters.

Retail is a challenge, now more than ever. Sears once sent a 600-page catalog around the country, and families used it to make their list of desirables. Now, Amazon offers in excess of 12 million products, and it ships 1.6 million packages a day.

A return to the success of bricks and mortar retailers is unlikely. Our habits have changed.

But if the story of Kmart and other past giants tells us anything, it’s a reminder to shop local when possible. Those dollars churn in a community and keep it breathing. Sure, shop online as needed. Take advantage of that opportunity to have items brought right to your door.

But remember those small businesses that are the backbones of the community, and frequent them. You’ll thank yourself.

