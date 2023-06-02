Technology is the sharpest of double-edged swords.

We really don’t need to look back any further than the evolution of the internet. It began as a military tool, expanded to academics, then curious people were more likely to spend their time in front of screens hopped on. The world was connected much more intimately than it had ever been. The open exchange of ideas helped conceptualize better relationships.

Where are we now? In an artificial intelligence-fueled world. The internet is a place where everyone gets to have their own truths. The exact opposite of the closer world many anticipated.

The first things we wonder about technologies are what does it do, how can we make money off it, what kinds of military use does it have, and figuring out some way to serve adults who want to access things adults want to access.

Creators and innovators might send their efforts into the world with good thoughts and a positive hope for their use. But ultimately – and the 21st century has dozens of examples of this, everywhere you look – if a person wants to use the creations to do harm, there’s not much creators can do. Creators can insist “We never intended it to be this way” or “This creation was built with superb intentions.”

Social media companies may not have formed with the idea of fueling hatred and falsehoods, but they weren’t around long before they figured out that anger instead of joy feeds many of its users.

And we interact with those advances in different ways. We balance our willingness to surrender our time and personal information with the necessity or convenience of the tool. If we saw a neighbor looking out his window with a camera in his hand, we might be concerned. But if that same neighbor hangs a home security camera on the outside of his garage, we’re fine, regardless of the placement of the camera or the quality of its video.

Police can request and/or subpoena individuals’ video recordings.

We’re far afield from the peaceful free-thinking world that the good-hearted intended. But that goal is always impossible, we can’t agree on what those intentions should be.

It may seem strange to tumble into a discussion about drones at this point. Drones have been in use for almost a century, and their initial use was to aid in military reconnaissance. But technology has made them more plentiful and more affordable. The number of people reading this who own drones is larger than you might think.

All the people delighting in the use of drones – and that includes corporate delivery drones – aren’t concocting sinister ways to use them. But some do. And as we expect and as they must, law enforcement gets involved.

When any individual or institution wants to monitor people, we expect them to be able to give reasons why. Are we content with the reason that “somebody around here just might try something”?

Illinois lawmakers have passed a bill allowing law enforcement to fly surveillance drones during special events. The news arrives almost a year after the Highland Park mass shooting that left seven people dead and over 30 injured. The new bill includes parades.

The drones could not be weaponized and attendees would have to be notified of their use. Facial identity systems would be used, but only in instances to prevent “imminent harm to life.”

If we were convinced that a driving concept behind the law included “do no harm,” that might – might – soften our attitude. But we also understand where there is power, there can be an abuse of power. The “slippery slope” argument is used to the point of wearing it out. So is the Benjamin Franklin quote often applied during public safety overreach: “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety.”

The reason both are overused is because of how accurate they are.

There’s not a tremendous distance between this position and the advocacy of secret cameras everywhere in public. And the argument that “you have nothing to worry about if you’re not doing anything wrong” misses the point entirely. Being under surveillance in the wrong time at the wrong place can mean everything you’re doing is seen as a crime.